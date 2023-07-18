Warner Music Unveils TikTok Licensing Deal to Grow Social Media Revenue

Warner Music Group, which has top artists like Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa in its stable, has unveiled a multi-year licensing deal with TikTok to boost its social media platforms revenues.

The world’s biggest record company has already seen digital music revenues from TikTok and its short dancing clips grow. And emerging music artists increasingly break out on social media platforms before being signed by the major music labels like WMG, while other platforms like Facebook and Instagram are increasingly using music as content, offering additional revenues.

Warner Music’s newly-signed multi-product deal with the rapidly-growing video platform will license the repertoire of Warner Recorded Music and Warner Chappell Music to TikTok, TikTok Music, CapCut, and TikTok’s commercial music library to cement a partnership and collaboration between the two companies.

“We are happy and excited for our next chapter together with TikTok. Through this expanded and significantly improved partnership for both companies, we can jointly deliver greater value to WMG’s artists and songwriters and TikTok’s users,” Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music Group, said in a statement.

WMG is eyeing new revenue and marketing opportunities for its own artists and songwriters as they make inroads into TikTok’s global music fan base. As part of the deal, WMG artists and songwriters will be able to work with TikTok’s brand partners, and secure new revenues from merchandise, ticketing, and digital goods and services, among other opportunities.

Additionally, the companies have agreed to a licensing deal for TikTok Music, the premium subscription streaming service recently launched in Indonesia and Brazil, with plans for further growth in other markets. WMG has been working to grow its subscription and ad-supported streaming platforms revenues.

And TikTok has been similarly looking to help its own creators monetize their followings and upload longer-form content. “We are very excited to partner with Warner Music Group to create a shared vision for the future in which artists, songwriters, music fans, and the industry can all benefit from the power of discovery on TikTok platforms,” Shou Chew, CEO of TikTok, said in a statement.