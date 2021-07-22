HBO Max Execs Talks Delaying European Launch to 2022, Focus on Latin America

As WarnerMedia follows the international playbook of HBO for the rollout of its streaming service HBO Max in international markets, it has hit a fork in the road.

The media giant on Thursday said it may delay its launch of a localized version of HBO Max in Europe in some territories to early 2022 as it “leans into” generating more subscriber growth in Latin America. AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches told analysts during a morning call that the bulk of HBO Max subscriber growth in 2021 will come from lower-revenue subscribers, mainly from a localized version in Latin America.

As WarnerMedia focuses on Latin America near-term to exploit that growth opportunity, Desroches warned WarnerMedia may delay its HBO Max launch in some areas of Europe until early 2022. A European launch for HBO Max had earlier been set for the second half of 2021.

“We’re seeing good momentum, especially in Latin America,” Desroches reported. That view was seconded by WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who talked about lessons learned from the Latin American rollout.

“The team did a remarkable job in terms of planning for this launch and making sure we put our best foot forward in terms of lead productions, but an incredible library,” Kilar told analysts, as WarnerMedia also lined up key local distribution partners. “The tech and product works and it’s a modern experience that we’re very proud of, and finally the value proposition is a very strong one,” he added.

Kilar did not break out the subscriber growth in Latin America, where HBO Max only launched on June 30, but did report: “We’re seeing material, incremental subscriber additions.”

To maintain subscriber growth, AT&T CEO John Stankey talked about the content pipeline at HBO Max. “We continued to deliver great content,” Stankey told analysts during a morning call.

He pointed to upcoming new seasons for Succession, Raised by Wolves and Love Life, and on the movie front he touted releases of Space Jam: New Legacy, Suicide Squad and Dune. Stankey also pointed to the Emmys nomination haul for HBO and HBO Max last week.

“WarnerMedia received more than 180 nominations. I’m really proud of the way the team has executed,” he said. Stankey also talked about timing for completion of the WarnerMedia spin-off with Discovery.

“We expect it will be next year, and probably close to a full year review to get this done,” he told analysts. In May, AT&T unveiled the media mega-merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery, designed to create a global streaming powerhouse to be called Warner Bros. Discovery.

WarnerMedia launched streaming service HBO Max about a year ago, in June adding an advertising-supported version to broaden its consumer appeal.