WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Exiting When Discovery Deal Closes

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar will depart as the AT&T entertainment unit’s merger with Discovery closes.

“With the pending transaction with Discovery nearing close, now is the right time to share with each of you that I will be departing this amazing company,” Kilar wrote in an internal memo to staff on Tuesday. “There are many feelings one could have in a moment like this, but for me there are none bigger, or more lasting, than the feelings of gratitude and love that I have for this team, this company, and this mission. I’ve never been more fulfilled professionally. I’ve never been happier professionally.”

The executive added: “This team – and what we’ve built together – are the reasons for that. We’re leading the industry creatively. We’ve elevated technology, product, and design to the highest levels in the company. We’re operating as one team, proudly and successfully going direct to consumers across the globe. It has been deeply gratifying to lean into the future alongside each of you and to do so with conviction.”

The mega-deal is expected to be completed early in the current second quarter, possibly within days.

Kilar, the founding CEO of Hulu, was named chief of AT&T’s WarnerMedia division a month into the pandemic-era, in April 2020, and began in the role in May as streaming platform HBO Max launched.

The former Hulu CEO and ex-Amazon exec reported to Stankey, overseeing a broad media portfolio that included news network CNN, film studio Warner Bros. and HBO.

In December of that year, in arguably the most controversial move of his tenure, Kilar oversaw what was dubbed as the “Project Popcorn” initiative that sent all of Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate directly to HBO Max on the same day those titles hit theaters. The one-year experiment garnered immediate backlash from filmmaking partners and top talent, but HBO and HBO Max ended 2021 with a combined 73.8 million global subscribers.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav has emphasized that he plans to play a hands-on role after the merger as he moves to Los Angeles, leading many observers to conclude that an overall CEO for the former AT&T entertainment businesses was unlikely.

Kilar’s future also was widely seen as in question when AT&T unveiled plans in May 2021 to spin off WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery, led by Zaslav, who will run the combined company. With Zaslav emphasizing that he plans to take a hands-on approach after the merger, industry watchers see no need for an executive working as CEO of all WarnerMedia assets. Some have in the past suggested Kilar could possibly take on a technology-centric role, but after reports that he had been kept in the dark on the Discovery merger, he commented on his future in late May 2021.

“My plan and my focus is to remain here in my CEO role at WarnerMedia,” Kilar said at the time, according to an attendee of an employee town hall meeting. “I am not thinking right now about post-merger. There will be a time to consider that topic in 2022.”

After he left Hulu, Kilar co-founded and served as CEO of streaming video startup Vessel, which tried to bring a windowing strategy to shortform digital video by offering early access to content from top YouTubers. However, the service struggled to catch on with customers accustomed to getting that programming for free, and he ended up selling its technology to Verizon in 2016. He has also served on the boards of DreamWorks Animation and Univision during his career.

Kilar’s full April 5 memo to staff is below:

With the pending transaction with Discovery nearing close, now is the right time to share with each of you that I will be departing this amazing company.



There are many feelings one could have in a moment like this, but for me there are none bigger, or more lasting, than the feelings of gratitude and love that I have for this team, this company, and this mission. I’ve never been more fulfilled professionally. I’ve never been happier professionally. This team – and what we’ve built together – are the reasons for that. We’re leading the industry creatively. We’ve elevated technology, product, and design to the highest levels in the company. We’re operating as one team, proudly and successfully going direct to consumers across the globe. It has been deeply gratifying to lean into the future alongside each of you and to do so with conviction.



The joys are many, especially the walk-and-talks that I’ve had with a great many WarnerMedia team members, diving deeply into the matters at hand, whether on the storied lot in Burbank, along The High Line at Hudson Yards, in and around Techwood and CNN Center, inside our archives, across the expansive lot at Leavesden, at any of our game studio locations, or the many other locations where this team quite literally changes the world. Apparently, word has gotten around that when Jason calls for a walk-and-talk, be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes!



For those of you that know me well (or follow me on Twitter), it comes as no surprise that I adore our history and the footprint we have as a company across the globe. I’ve done my best to visit and get to know as many of you as possible and to photographically document my love for this team and this company along the way via social media. So, when my wife Jamie and I were thinking about what we could do on our own to adequately express our appreciation to each of you, we came up with the idea to create a series of artifacts featuring some of the photos I’ve taken to celebrate this team and WarnerMedia. We’re inviting each of you to visit this website and choose an image that resonates…from the iconic Warner Bros. water tower, the gleaming towers of Hudson Yards, the virtual production stage in Leavesden, and several more. An artifact featuring that image (and a note from me on the back) will be shipped to you in the coming weeks. Our hope is that this memento will bring a smile and remind you of the important contributions we’ve made to the 99-year legacy of this extraordinary company.



Leading this team has been the honor of my lifetime. My heart is so full, and I am beyond thankful to each of you. There is no better team on the planet, and I will savor every last step as I wander the lot in Burbank several more times this week, with this team on my mind, always.



Jason