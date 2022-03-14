AT&T Chose WarnerMedia Spinoff for Discovery Merger to Avoid Discounting Stock, CFO Says

Telecom giant AT&T chose to spin off, rather than split off, WarnerMedia in a key step of the entertainment unit’s merger with Discovery to avoid having to “really discount” the merged Warner Bros. Discovery’s stock, AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches told investors on Monday.

The executive also told the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Fla. that AT&T’s stock should be appealing to investors after the WarnerMedia deal as the company is paying dividends, targeting earnings growth and is attractively priced. Asked about the risk of future dividend cuts, Desroches said that “the dividend is not only safe,” but its size gives the company financial flexibility. “We feel really good about where we are.”

Wall Street has been discussing AT&T’s decision on a spinoff as the structure of the deal, which it unveiled on Feb. 1. Its options had been the spinoff, in which AT&T stockholders will receive shares in the merged company in addition to their existing AT&T shares; a split-off, which would have allowed shareholders to choose between stock of AT&T and the new company; or some combination of the two. AT&T shareholders will own 71 percent of the merged firm, with Discovery shareholders owning the rest.

So why did a spinoff of WarnerMedia make sense as a key step in the combination? Desroches mentioned that Discovery currently has 700 million shares outstanding, while 1.7 billion new shares will come to market as part of the transaction. “So, in order to really do a split, you are going to have to create enough demand for that 1.7 billion for an AT&T shareholder base that is dividend-focused retail investors and income-focused funds,” which represent 60-70 percent of the telecom conglomerate’s total investors and “likely would not participate” in this structure, the AT&T CFO explained. “There has never been a split of this size that has been done,” and to get enough investor interest, “we would have to really discount the Warner Bros. Discovery stock at a time when those shares don’t fully reflect the value that we see long-term for the combined company.”

On Friday, Discovery shareholders formally approved the mega-combination of the factual and lifestyle media powerhouse Discovery with AT&T’s entertainment arm. The final green light for the mega-deal came at a special shareholder meeting held online; shareholders of AT&T, led by CEO John Stankey, do not need to vote on the combination.

Last month, the merger received approval from the U.S. Department of Justice, the key regulatory hurdle for the merger. The European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, had approved the deal in December.

In the big deal, expected to close during the second quarter, AT&T will next spin off WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery, with AT&T shareholders set to receive an estimated 0.24 share in the new company for each AT&T share held. AT&T stockholders will end up owning 71 percent of the new Warner Bros. Discovery, with Discovery shareholders holding the rest.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav will run the merged giant, with Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels serving as the new company’s CFO. Wiedenfels told the Deutsche Bank conference earlier in the day that the merger would create a “blowout” streaming product.

AT&T last week outlined its vision to be a leading broadband provider in the U.S. following the WarnerMedia transaction. “Now that the close of the WarnerMedia deal is approaching, we are near the starting line of a new era for AT&T,” said Stankey on Friday. “The transformation we’ve undergone over the past 18 months while delivering outstanding operational results has brought us to this point. We will be a simpler, more focused company with the intent to become America’s best broadband provider.”

Desroches also said on Monday that Stankey deserves “enormous credit” for the transformation of the company over the past not even two years of being CEO.