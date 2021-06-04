WarnerMedia Hires Disney Veteran to Lead HBO Max in India, Southeast Asia

WarnerMedia has hired Disney veteran Amit Malhotra to be its managing director in Southeast Asia and India. The role will see Malhotra oversee the impending rollout and management of HBO Max in the region.

The exec just recently held the same duties for Disney+ Hotstar as it began launching in Southeast Asia over the past year.

Malhotra will report to Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International. He will take the reins of HBO Gp, WarnerMedia’s legacy OTT streaming service still active in eight territories across Southeast Asia, as the offering transitions to HBO Max. Under Malhotra’s leadership, WarnerMedia expects to launch HBO Max in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam in the months and years ahead. He’ll also be responsible for spearheading the potential future launch of HBO Max in India, a vital growth territory in the gathering streaming wars.

“With our upcoming launch across Latin America on June 29 and our plans for Europe on the horizon, we turn our sights toward Asia, where we have an incredible opportunity to bring HBO Max to millions of new fans who are just as excited about streaming as our audiences in the U.S.,” said Larcher. “Amit’s experience launching streaming services in both mature and emerging markets across Southeast Asia and the surrounding region make him the ideal leader to plan and oversee the rollout of HBO Max and its expanded content offering and platform experience.”

In addition to spearheading the launch of Disney+ in Southeast Asia, Malhotra also led the content sales and distribution division at Disney’s direct-to consumer and international (DTCI) business in South APAC and the Middle East, pivoting Disney’s linear business in the region to streaming by working closely with local telcos and multichannel video programming distributors, creating localized payment strategies and developing content relationships throughout Southeast Asia.

David Simonsen will continue to contribute to WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer efforts in the region, and will work closely with Malhotra as part of his executive leadership team.

“I am delighted to be part of the incredible team at WarnerMedia in Asia as we look at bringing HBO Max to this region,” said Malhotra. “WarnerMedia’s brands, including DC Universe, HBO and Cartoon Network, are extremely popular with passionate fans and audiences across this region. With a focus on consumers our goal will be to bring all of these brands and content together in an exciting new world class streaming experience as we move into the future with HBO Max.”