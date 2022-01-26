WarnerMedia Earnings Fall on Higher Content and Marketing Costs; Discovery Deal Seen Closing in Second Quarter

Telecom giant AT&T on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter financials, with entertainment unit WarnerMedia posting higher revenue, but lower earnings on increased costs, including for programming and marketing.

AT&T also narrowed its guidance on the timing of the expected close of the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery. After previously saying the deal would wrap up by mid-year 2022, or by the end of the second quarter of the year, “the company now expects (it) to close in the second quarter.” The previous guidance had included the possibility of a first-quarter deal close, which many observers had seen as unlikely though.

The earnings report didn’t provide an update on the number of subscribers for WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max and HBO after the company earlier this year said it had ended 2021 with 73.8 million subscribers, exceeding management’s forecast. But the company did detail that this included 46.8 million U.S. subscribers, an increase of 5.3 million for all of 2021. Beyond sharing the split between domestic and international customers, it also disclosed that domestic average revenue per user amounted to $11.15 per month.

At WarnerMedia, fourth-quarter operating income fell 38 percent to $1.58 billion, even though quarterly revenue rose 15.4 percent to $9.9 billion, “reflecting the partial recovery from prior-year impacts of the pandemic.” The company cited “higher content and other revenues and subscription revenues, partially offset by lower advertising revenues.” The Warner film unit’s film releases in the final quarter of 2021 included Dune and The Matrix Resurrections.

“Content and other revenues increased driven by higher TV licensing and theatrical, with the prior-year quarter including only one key theatrical release compared to four in fourth-quarter 2021,” the company explained. “Subscription revenues increased primarily due to growth of HBO Max subscribers, partially offset by lower wholesale revenues related to the termination of our arrangement with Amazon at the end of the third quarter. Direct-to-consumer subscription revenues were $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, versus $1.7 billion in the year-ago quarter.”

Advertising revenues fell amid “lower audiences and unfavorable comparisons to the prior-year political environment,” the company said.

WarnerMedia’s overall operating expenses jumped 38.0 percent in the latest quarter to $8.3 billion, “driven by higher film and programming costs, increased marketing and incremental selling costs associated with DirecTV advertising revenue sharing arrangements.” Direct costs supporting direct-to-consumer revenues amounted to $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter, versus $1.6 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The results from the telecom giant, led by CEO John Stankey, will be followed by an earnings conference call where Wall Street analysts will listen out for possible further updates on the regulatory review process of the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger.

WarnerMedia had early this year disclosed its year-end 2021 subscriber count. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar told The Hollywood Reporter back then that it was thanks to his team’s hard work that HBO Max, launched about 19 months ago in the U.S., has “seen growth in all the markets, in all the regions.”

Asked about key original series and film releases that helped HBO Max top its own targets for 2021, Kilar said: “It’s not one series or one movie that drove the growth throughout the year, it really was consistent execution throughout all four quarters. The business is not about what you do, but about what you do consistently. And this team and our creative partners have delivered hits each and every quarter.” He mentioned the likes of And Just Like That, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Succession, Mare of Easttown, Friends: The Reunion and the various Warner movies of 2021. “All of these things mattered throughout the course of the year,” the WarnerMedia CEO said.

Kilar also touted that “we broke new records” in terms of engagement at HBO Max, a day after the streamer said that December marked its best month since its May 2020 launch in terms of hours viewed. That is key, “because we want to be a daily habit,” Kilar explained. Stankey said at the time that the company’s HBO Max engagement goal originally was over one hour a day, but the service was now “so far beyond that.”

AT&T had said in March that HBO Max and HBO would reach between 120 million and 150 million on a combined basis by the end of 2025, up from a previous forecast of between 75 million and 90 million.