WarnerMedia Unveils Development Programs for Executives of Color (Exclusive)

WarnerMedia is launching two equity and inclusion initiatives to help people of color move up its executive ranks.

WarnerMedia Fellows is a six-month program open by invitation to all senior vice presidents and above who self-identify as Asian, Latino, Black or multiracial.

The inaugural class of 95 will learn from and network with leaders within and outside the company, including WM CEO Jason Kilar, AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches, WM news/sports chair Jeff Zucker and Warner Bros. president of global brands, franchises and experiences Pam Lifford, as well as former Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, Morgan Stanley vice chair Carla Harris, Harvard Business School professor Frances Frei and author and entrepreneur Seth Godin. All WM Fellows are U.S.-based this year, but the program plans to expand outside the country in the future.

The company also has enlisted nonprofit DEI consultancy Management Leadership for Tomorrow to help design a career advancement and executive coaching program for Black, Latino and indigenous execs at the manager to director levels. WM CAP participants, who number 29 this year, are chosen by their HR talent leads.

“Research shows that companies need to take equity into account rather than focusing on equal opportunity, quotas and short-term fixes,” WM senior vice president of equity and inclusion MyKhanh Shelton said in a statement.

“The lasting change we want to drive requires a systems-based approach and real courage from our leadership to be intentional about supporting executives of color on their career trajectory.”