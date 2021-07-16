WarnerMedia Names May-Yi Lee Head of Unscripted Originals in Asia

WarnerMedia is staffing up as the streaming wars heat up in Asia.

Regional industry veteran May-Yi Lee has joined the company as lead of development and production for unscripted originals. Based in Taiwan and active in the industry for more than 20 years, Lee joins from National Geographic, where she has worked on a variety of shows based in Southeast Asia, Japan and China.

Magdalene Ew, WarnerMedia’s head of content in India, Southeast Asia and Korea, said in a statement: “As we continue to grow our team, May-Yi will be integral to our search and development of quality unscripted programming. With her rich experience and industry connections, she will be able to deliver against our considerable ambitions, especially in the documentary and reality TV genres.”

Lee’s recent projects include the Extreme China series, which won best direction and best documentary series at the 2019 Asian Academy Creative Awards, along with shows like Jackie Chan’s Green Heroes, Cesar’s Recruit Asia and Taiwan: Island of Fish.

In a parallel team tradition, HBO Asia vp Garon De Silva has been named WarnerMedia’s new lead of development and production for scripted originals in Asia. A founding member of the HBO Asia originals team, De Silva has overseen the development of scripted HBO Asia Originals including Dream Raider (2020), Invisible Stories (2020) Food Lore (2019) Folklore (2018) Grisse (2018) Halfworlds Season 2 (2017), The Teenage Psychic (2017) and Sent (2017). He was also co-creator and showrunner for Grace (2014) and Halfworlds season 1 (2015).

“He is tasked with expanding our slate of original Asian scripted entertainment and leading the team that brings to life the region’s best stories,” said Ew.

WarnerMedia’s upcoming originals in Asia include documentary Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, period drama Legacy, season 2 of the horror series Folklore, Thai young-adult drama Forbidden and season 3 of anthology series Halfworlds.