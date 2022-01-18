WarnerMedia Names Thomas Ciampa Country Manager, Italy, Spain and Portugal

WarnerMedia has named Thomas J. Ciampa to the role of country manager, Italy, Spain and Portugal, succeeding Barbara Salabè.

The company veteran has worked for WarnerMedia in various senior management roles, most recently as senior vp, theatrical distribution, Italy, Spain and Portugal and Italian Local Productions.

Priya Dogra, president, WarnerMedia EMEA & Asia (excluding China), unveiled the appointment on Tuesday, a day after Salabè had said she would leave the company.

“In his new role, Ciampa will report to Dogra and will take on responsibility for the development and execution of WarnerMedia’s strategy and optimization of all commercial and group marketing activities in Italy, Spain and Portugal,” the company said. “His remit includes theatrical distribution, local theatrical productions, content licensing, home entertainment, consumer products, as well as ad sales and affiliate distribution for the WarnerMedia channels and streaming services.”

Ciampa will also continue to manage distribution of Sony Pictures’ movies in Italy and work closely with WarnerMedia Studios & Networks in Burbank, as well as with HBO Max.

“Thomas has a deep understanding of our businesses and the brands and franchises that have so much resonance with our fans across these regions,” Dogra said. “He also brings a strong commitment to our distribution partners as well as to the creative community. Thomas is a dynamic leader with an impressive track record and will be an integral part of my leadership team.”

Ciampa called his new role “a huge privilege,” adding: “In my three decades at WarnerMedia, I have seen the many ways in which our entertainment and brands touch people’s lives. Our position is strong and my leadership team and I will focus on super-serving our consumers, working closely with our partners and delivering continued growth. I would also like to extend my gratitude to Barbara for her remarkable leadership.”

Ciampa first joined Warner Bros. in 2002 as sales manager, having started his career at Warner Village U.K.