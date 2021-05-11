The Washington Post Names Sally Buzbee Executive Editor

The Washington Post has found its new executive editor.

Sally Buzbee, senior vp and executive editor of the Associated Press, will take on the top newsroom role at the newspaper. She succeeds Marty Baron, who retired from the Post earlier this year, and will start June 1.

“We looked for someone steeped in the courageous journalism that is the Post’s hallmark, and who can extend our reach to new audiences in the U.S. and abroad,” publisher Fed Ryan wrote to staff in a memo Tuesday morning. “We sought a bold leader who can manage our dynamic newsroom and bureaus across the globe. We hoped to find a thoughtful, generous mentor for our growing team of exceptionally talented journalists. We looked for someone who shares our values of diversity and inclusion, and who is committed to prioritizing them in our news coverage as well as our hiring and promotion.”

Buzbee, who previously led the AP’s Middle East and Washington bureaus, was interviewed by Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos last week, the Post‘s Paul Farhi reports. Ryan told Farhi that he and Bezos were “in total agreement” on the choice. She will be the first woman to lead the Post‘s newsroom in the organization’s 144 year history.

Buzbee joins the Post as a number of major news outlets are in a period of transition. The Los Angeles Times named its new editor last week: Washington Post and ESPN veteran Kevin Merida. CBS News and ABC News have also named new leadership in the past month.