Wasserman to Buy CSM Sport & Entertainment Agency

Management firm Wasserman has unveiled a deal to buy CSM Sport & Entertainment, the UK-based agency.

Terms of the purchase agreement were not disclosed, but Casey Wasserman’s lifestyle marketing and management business is looking to grow its presence in the pro sports business arena worldwide. The move comes as Hollywood talent agencies look to increase representation of marketable pro sport leagues and players as they seek entertainment and endorsement deals.

CSM, which arranges partnerships between marketing brands and rights holders, recently did event marketing and hospitality services for Major League Baseball games in London between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, and handled event marketing for The All England Lawn Tennis Club, the organizers of the Wimbledon pro tennis competition.

The proposed transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, Wasserman said. Founded in 2002, the firm represents sports and entertainment figures, musical artists, brands and properties worldwide.

Wasserman operates across six continents, 23 countries and more than 45 cities, including Los Angeles, New York and London and battles for market share in some areas against agencies like CAA and WME as they have also raised their presence in the global sports arena to represent media rights, athlete representation and sponsorship deals.

In 2020, Wasserman acquired the hockey-focused agency Acme World Sports as well as Lithuanian basketball agency BBaltics. And Casey Wasserman is chairperson of LA28, which helped organize Los Angeles’ bid for the 2028 Olympics.

Since 2016, when the company rebranded from Wasserman Media Group to Wasserman, the firm has expanded further into culture, media and entertainment, adding creative and marketing agencies like Laundry Service and Boris Agency, and launched a social audience data platform called Unlock.