Wasserman Takes Aim at Agency Rivals in Launch of Speakers Division

Wasserman, the marketing and talent representation firm founded by mogul Casey Wasserman, may be taking more direct aim at the speaker divisions of Hollywood’s major agencies with the launch of its own unit aimed at booking appearances for clients.

The Los Angeles-based firm launched Wasserman Speakers on Thursday, with a client roster that features sports and entertainment figures including Idina Menzel, Megan Rapinoe, Mike Tirico and Herbie Hancock, among others. The unit will be led by vp Julie Leventhal, a veteran of the space who worked at The Montag Group’s TMG Speakers before that media agency was acquired by Wasserman in January of last year.

Speaking engagements for Hollywood clients at corporate events can be a lucrative sector for talent firms, and the Big 3 agencies — CAA, WME and UTA — have poured resources into building their respective divisions. In 2017, UTA acquired the Don Epstein-founded speakers bureau Greater Talent Network, while two years later Endeavor, which owns WME, acquired the Harry Walker Agency and folded its WME Speakers division into HWA.

“The launch of Wasserman Speakers will allow us to tap into an expanded roster of unique voices with a diverse array of expertise,” stated Leventhal, who is based in New York. “Providing our white-glove service capabilities across all of Wasserman’s business reinforces our company’s relentless commitment to serving clients at all stages of their careers.”

The new division is the latest expansion move for Wasserman, which has rolled up multiple brand marketing and creative agencies in acquisitions over the past few years, including buying Paradigm’s music division, which had a large roster of top clients.

On July 19, the company acquired CSM Sport & Entertainment, a U.K.-based sports marketing agency that touts recent work on Fox and NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum event and a brand activation for HBO’s Winning Time series afterparty during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. In April, the company added the NFL-focused Caric Sports Management to bolster its unit representing football clients and acquired the Toronto-based lifestyle creative agency trevor//peter.