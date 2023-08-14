Wendy McMahon Tapped to Lead CBS’ News, Stations and Syndication Divisions

Wendy McMahon is expanding her purview at CBS.

The co-head of CBS News and Stations will now oversee the news and stations divisions solo following the departure of Neeraj Khemlani. In addition, she will assume oversight of CBS Media Ventures, the network’s syndication arm.

Steve Locascio, the president of CBS Media Ventures, said Monday that he would be retiring after 34 years at the company. Khemlani is shifting to a production deal with CBS.

“At every turn since joining CBS, Wendy has used her unique skill set as an innovator, business operator and people leader to energize operations, support our best-in-class journalism and position CBS for its multiplatform future,” said CBS president and CEO George Cheeks in a statement. “She is a dynamic leader with clear vision who generates forward momentum in every business she touches. I’m excited for the future of CBS News, our local stations and our valuable syndication franchises under her leadership.”

Khemlani told CBS News staff on Sunday that he would be departing for the production deal, after a two-year tenure in which he shared oversight with McMahon. In practice, Khemlani spent more time on the broadcast news division while McMahon spent more time on the stations group. The new structure sees McMahon consolidate her authority over both.

“It’s an honor to be entrusted to lead as venerated an organization as CBS News, and I’m inspired to continue to support the world’s greatest journalists at this critical moment for our profession. I’m also excited to work with the #1 team in first-run syndication at CBS Media Ventures,” added McMahon. “I am fortunate to have thousands of talented, dedicated colleagues across these teams to continue the top-notch journalism and productions our viewers expect from CBS.”

Locascio told staff Monday that he would be retiring

“If you had asked me when I started as controller of King World in 1989 what would the television business look like 30-plus years from then, I would never have guessed that Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! would be the top two most-watched series on broadcast television (or that we’d even have to specify broadcast television) or that Oprah would have retired before me, and we’d find a new generational daytime voice in Drew Barrymore, whom the LA Times dubbed the “millennial Oprah,” Locascio wrote to staff. CBS distributes the popular game shows, which are produced by Sony.

Cheeks, meanwhile, sought to reassure CBS Media Ventures employees in a memo of his own that “we are firmly committed to our valuable syndication business.”