Composer and ‘Werewolf by Night’ Director Michael Giacchino Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Composer and director Michael Giacchino has signed with CAA.

The move comes as Giacchino, known for his Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy-winning scores for Up and Lost, among numerous others, readies the Friday debut of Werewolf by Night, a Halloween horror movie special he directed for Marvel and Disney+.

Werewolf by Night, Giacchino’s feature helming debut, is generating heat for its style and freshness and could kickstart a whole other career for the composer, who is known for his strong relationships with filmmakers J. J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Jon Watts, Taika Waititi, Peter Docter and Brad Bird. The movie marks a full circle moment for Giacchino, who actually began in directing and film production — he graduated from New York’s School of Visual Arts with a bachelor’s in fine arts — before winding his way into music composition.

One of the more widely recognized and acclaimed composers in the 21st century, Giacchino has worked on eight Pixar movies, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Up and Inside Out among them, as well as movies ranging from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy to Star Trek and Jojo Rabbit.

This year alone the composer has seen his scores melodically punctuate movies four movies — The Batman, Jurassic World: Dominion, Lightyear and Thor: Love and Thunder — and he also supplied the score for his Werewolf by Night.

Giacchino garnered acclaim for composing the score for TV sensation Lost as well as Alias, in addition to the video game series Medal of Honor and Call of Duty.

He continues to be repped by Maria Machado and Mike Gorfaine at The Gorfaine/Schwartz Agency.