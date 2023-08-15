Writers Guild East Leadership In L.A. to Review Studios’ Proposal

Writers Guild of America East leadership has touched down in Los Angeles for meetings to review the counter-offer by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers furnished on Aug. 11, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The WGA and the AMPTP are set to meet Tuesday, Aug. 15.

On Friday, the AMPTP presented its latest counter-proposal to the writers’ union. The guild told its members that night that it would “evaluate their offer” and present their response this week.

It’s not unusual for leaders of the eastern branch to join their West Coast counterparts during a strike — president Michael Winship has previously told THR that during the 2007-08 writers’ strike, as president of the eastern branch of the union, he flew out to L.A. every few weeks — but it does suggest that the talks have gotten more serious in recent days.

Neither branch of the Writers Guild of America responded to THR‘s request for comment.

On both sides, there’s been a growing sense since last week’s meeting that progress is possible — though with few concrete details of the counter-proposal known even by WGA board members, many remain only cautiously hopeful.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that studios and streamers were prepared to share hours viewed for particular streaming projects with writers and to “ensure humans are credited as writers of screenplays,” while Variety reported that the companies presented an offer to “give showrunners significant authority to set the size of the staff.” But David Simon, The Wire creator and WGA negotiating committee member, swatted at the latter report in a tweet on Tuesday, saying, “I am on the negotiating panel. Our hopes will rise when, on confronting a fair contract, the studios come to terms.”

On the Burbank picket lines at Disney on Tuesday, WGA West board member Dailyn Rodriguez (The Lincoln Lawyer) told THR she felt fatigued on day 106 of the strike: “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t.” Still, she was happy that the negotiating committee at least had revised proposals on the table to review. “Until I hear something from the negotiating committee, I’m just going to be here every day, picketing, trying to be as positive as I can,” she said.

Fellow WGA West board member Liz Alper (The Rookie) concurred that the strike had been “tough,” and used a half-mile marathon analogy: “I feel like I’m at mile 10,” adding, “It’s a hard mental place, but I also really rejuvenated that we’re making progress, all this work that we’ve been putting in to get the AMPTP back to the table has succeeded, and that’s a massive win for us and our members.”

Others out on the Disney picket line on Tuesday also expressed a renewed sense of positivity. WGA captain Matthew J. Lieberman (The Lincoln Lawyer) said, “We don’t know what’s happening in that room but I would say yes. I would say people are just glad that there’s something going on.”

Joint WGA and SAG-AFTRA member Natasha Rothwell, who was picketing alongside Insecure co-star Leonard Robinson, said “Everyone wants to get back to work. I think that’s sort of the fallacy that’s been passed around that a lot of people that don’t know this industry think that we’re just sort of on vacation, that we don’t want to work.” She noted that a show she created, the Hulu comedy How to Die Alone, was in edits when the strike disrupted the project. “When giants fight, the grass gets trampled,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hollywood’s largest union, SAG-AFTRA, remains on strike and has not yet returned to the bargaining table with the AMPTP. On a press call on Tuesday, the union’s national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said he was happy that the WGA was again talking with the studios. “Perhaps that is a sign for cautious optimism about the future for these agreements and hopefully an end [to these strikes],” he said. But “that remains to be seen, as there’s been no contact from the AMPTP to SAG-AFTRA.” THR reached out to the AMPTP for comment.

The Writers Guild of America East is run by officers including president Winship, vice president for film, TV and streaming Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, vice president for online media Sara David, vice president for broadcast, cable and streaming news Kathy McGee and secretary-treasurer Christopher Kyle. The guild’s film, television and streaming council members include Josh Gondelman (Desus & Mero), Greg Iwinski (Last Week Tonight With John Oliver) and Tracey Scott Wilson (Fosse/Verdon).