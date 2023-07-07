Writers Guild East Pickets Canceled Friday Amid “High Heat Index”

Writers Guild of America (WGA) East members participate in a “Rally at the Rock” strike event outside of the NBCUniversal offices on May 23, 2023 in New York City.

East Coast writers put down their picket signs briefly on Friday.

The Writers Guild of America East canceled its planned demonstrations on Friday due to “the high heat index,” with heat indices peaking in the mid-90s in the tri-state area, according to the National Weather Service. Pickets are scheduled to pick up again on Monday, July 10, in Upper Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Hudson Valley, northern New Jersey, Queens and The Bronx.

The week of June 7, the East Coast branch of the WGA also canceled pickets in response to inclement weather, as wildfire smoke from Canada blanketed the East Coast. These respites in picketing could potentially permit the few ongoing East Coast productions that remain (which The Hollywood Reporter has reported include three Ryan Murphy-produced shows and Lionsgate/Starz’s Power Book 2: Ghost) to continue shooting uninterrupted indoors.

Meanwhile, a heat wave has been forecast to hit Southern California next week, which could have implications for WGA West picketing. Still, the National Weather Service has stated that temperatures will be lower on the coast, close to the union’s studio and streamer picketing locations. “Significant warming is expected Monday and Tuesday, with a prolonged period of heat likely away from the coast all of next week,” the L.A. area forecast discussion stated on Friday.

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike, and regularly picketing production locations in L.A. and in New York City, since May 2. The guild has been fighting for greater compensation overall for writers in a streaming-dominated era, specific regulations around the use of artificial intelligence and minimum staffing and duration of writers rooms, among other priorities.