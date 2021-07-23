WGA West Reveals Meredith Stiehm as Final Candidate for President

The Writers Guild of America West announced Friday that Meredith Stiehm is a final candidate for president.

Upon her election, she would succeed David A. Goodman in September. Goodman was elected to a second two-year term in Sept. 2019, winning more than 77 percent of the vote at the time.

As an executive producer, Stiehm’s credits include Homeland, The Bridge, Cold Case, ER and NYPD Blue. She has numerous writing credits on these shows, as well as Beverly Hills, 90210.

Stiehm also served as co-chair of the WGA’s negotiating committee as it negotiated new agreements with agencies.

The labor union listed Paper Man writer and director Michele Mulroney as the final candidate for vice president. Meanwhile, eighteen candidates are running for open seats on the WGA’s Board of Directors.

WGAW was founded in 1933 and represents writers in motion pictures, television, radio and internet programming.