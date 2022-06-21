‘Wheel of Fortune’ Online Casino in the Works From BetMGM, Sony Pictures TV

Pat Sajak and Vanna White on the set of 'Wheel of Fortune' in the 1980s.

Sony Pictures Television is set to turn its Wheel of Fortune game show franchise, with its legendary roulette wheel, into an online casino.

The Hollywood studio has teamed with BetMGM, the mobile gaming operator, and International Game Technology to launch the branded online Wheel of Fortune Casino in New Jersey later this year.

The online gaming extension, with real money wagering on branded Wheel of Fortune slot machines, comes as the TV game show franchise gets set for its 40th season and seeing around 250 versions of Wheel of Fortune slot games launched.

“We are delighted to be partnering with BetMGM for the launch of Wheel of Fortune’s very first online casino. With Wheel of Fortune celebrating its 40th season this year, we are pleased to continue offering players additional, new ways to play the games they know and love,” Suzanne Prete, executive vp of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement.

BetMGM adds it will include “responsible gaming education” as part of the Wheel of Fortune Casino via GameSense, a program developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.