Nigel Sinclair Gets New Role as White Horse Pictures Reorganizes

White Horse Pictures is overhauling its corporate structure as its top executive, Nigel Sinclair, shifts to a more creative role.

Chairman and CEO Sinclair, who founded the indie film and documentary producer in 2014 along with fellow Executive Media alum Guy East, will focus on content as non-executive chairman. And Nicholas Ferrall, the company’s president since 2019 after serving as head of production, will become the new chairman and CEO, replacing Sinclair in the top job.

“This new management plan positions White Horse Pictures to expand upon nearly a decade of consistent growth. I look forward to being a part of this company’s next chapter, as a new generation of leaders creates first-rate content,” Sinclair said in a statement.

As part of the shake-up at White Horse, Jeanne Elfant Festa and Cassidy Hartmann are promoted from partners to co-presidents of the company. To bolster its corporate structure, the company has also struck a partnership with Ben Murphy of Whiskey Bear to oversee and streamline the company’s physical production, while also keeping a hand in creative development.

Additionally, Robert Dietz is promoted to vp of production. “It’s been an honor building White Horse with my partners these past eight years, and I relish the opportunity to expand my role ahead of this new phase of growth. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Nigel and our fantastic executive team to continue producing high-quality films and documentaries,” Ferrall said in a statement.

White Horse releases include the Amy Poehler-directed Lucy and Desi, the Frank Marshall-directed The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, and the Roger Ross Williams-directed The Apollo.

The upcoming release slate includes Wilder, a feature documentary directed by Chris Smith, HBO’s Stax, about Memphis soul label Stax Records, and Billy Preston, helmed by Paris Barclay.