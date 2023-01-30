‘White Lotus’ Star Sabrina Impacciatore Signs With Gersh, MGMT Entertainment  

Sabrina Impacciatore, an Italian breakout star of the Sicily-set second season of The White Lotus series, has signed with Gersh and MGMT Entertainment.

The Hollywood representation opens a new chapter in the career of Impacciatore. She was mostly unknown outside of Italy before appearing in the second installment of the HBO series, which follows a new group of resort guests played by Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, F. Murray Abraham and others, and their intertwining love stories.

Season two of Mike White’s satire of the rich and miserable is set in Taormina along the Sicilian coast and Impacciatore takes center stage as the manager of the show’s titular luxury hotel. Back in Italy, Impacciatore rose to fame with roles in Paolo Virzì’s N (Io e Napoleone) and Gabriele Muccino’s 2018 hit There’s No Place Like Home.

She had a cameo as Seraphia in Mel Gibson’s 2004 blockbuster film The Passion of the Christ, but otherwise remained mostly unknown to U.S. audiences.

Besides White Lotus, Impacciatore most recently starred in the film 7 Donne e Un Mistero, directed by A. Genovesi, the series L’ispettore Coliandro – Il Ritorno 4, directed by the Manetti Brothers and M. Cocozza, as well as the first Amazon Italy original film, Anni da Cane, directed by F. Mollo.

Impacciatore continues to be represented by Volver Actor in Italy and Imprint PR.