Wil Wheaton, Geek & Sundry Settle Lawsuit Over Web Series Profits

Wil Wheaton has settled a lawsuit that alleges he was swindled out of profits from a web series he created, according to a recent filing in L.A. County Superior Court.

In 2019, The Star Trek: The Next Generation and Big Bang Theory alum sued Legendary Geek & Sundry for breaching his contract in relation to a web series called Titansgrave: The Ashes of Valkana. He claimed Legendary hired him in 2015 to create, write, executive produce and host the show for $50,000 and 50 percent of net profits.

Under the agreement, Legendary had the exclusive rights to distribute, promote and exploit the show provided that it “consult meaningfully” with Wheaton regarding any such dealings. Wheaton alleged he was cut out of negotiations for licensing agreements with Sinclair Broadcasting, Pluto TV and Hulu.

“Plaintiffs only became aware of the existence of these exploitations by actually viewing the Series on these outlets and platforms,” states the complaint.

Wheaton, who sought at least $100,000 in damages, made repeated informal requests to perform contractually required audits of Legendary’s books in connection to the series but was denied access, according to the lawsuit. He was also never provided accounting statements detailing the net profits realized from the show.

Legendary has denied the accusations. It maintained during proceedings that the claims are time-barred under the statute of limitations. It also argued that Wheaton surrendered some of the rights in his contract because he was aware of Legendary’s business dealings over the series and didn’t do anything about it.

On Thursday, Legendary and Wheaton moved to dismiss the case after reaching a confidential settlement. The trial had been set for February.

Gregory Korn, a partner at Kinsella Weitzman representing Legendary Geek & Sundry, declined to comment.

Wheaton was represented by Stephen Moeller of Valensi Rose. He didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.