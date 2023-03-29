Wild Bunch International Rebranded as Goodfellas

Wild Bunch International, the distribution arm of Wild Bunch, one of Europe’s leading indie film producers, has been renamed as Goodfellas.

In 2019, Wild Bunch International was spun off as a sales company in the wake of the wider Wild Bunch restructuring, with company co-founder Vincent Maraval running the new venture alongside Brahim Chioua. With the rebranding, Goodfellas is finally breaking with its old company.

Paris-based Wild Bunch in 2018 got bailed out by its majority shareholder, international equity group Sapinda, in a debt-for-equity swap. As part of that agreement, Sapinda, which is backed by German financier Lars Windhorst, increased its stake in Wild Bunch to 76 percent.

The restructuring deal also came with a major cash injection in the form of a $35 million loan for the development and acquisition of new content. In 2019, by setting up a stand-alone sales company, Wild Bunch hoped to increase the number of films it handles and better spread operational costs over a wider slate.

“The companies will continue to work together through a new co-financing agreement that includes the development and production of, and participation in, select new projects,” the statement from Goodfellas said.

Wild Bunch has had Palme d’Or winners like Blue is the Warmest Color, I, Daniel Blake and Titane, Julia Ducournau’s follow-up to her cannibal-coming-of-age story Raw.