Olympic Star Apolo Ohno Signs With Buchwald

Apolo Ohno is skating over to Buchwald.

The eight-time Olympic medalist has inked with the agency for entertainment representation. Ohno, the most decorated U.S. Winter Olympic athlete of all time, scored eight Olympic medals in short-track speed skating while competing in three Winter Olympics. A record holder with the most Olympic medals by a U.S. Winter Olympian, Ohno is a member of the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame.

Following his success on the rink, Ohno competed in the fourth season of Dancing with the Stars, coming out on top in first place. He returned for the 15th all-star season. Ohno has hosted and appeared in TV shows like Minute to Win It, I Get That A lot, Hawaii 5-0, Hollywood Game Night and The Biggest Loser.

He served as an NBC sports analyst for the 2012 London Olympic Games, 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games, and is a global ambassador for the Special Olympics and the Winter Olympics.

Since gaining recognition through his sport, Ohno has worked with Fortune 100 companies as a motivational speaker, leadership strategist and coach, in addition to his work as a philanthropist, cross industry-entrepreneur, venture capital and best-selling author.

Ohno’s books include Zero Regrets: Be Greater than Yesterday and the recent release Hard Pivot, which addresses such topics as embracing change, reinvention and finding purpose. Ohno continues to be repped by Ian Beck at Olympus Sports Group.

The sign isn’t Buchwald’s first foray into sports. The agency broke into the sports marketing last year with a strategic alliance with CSE and has since expanded its roster to include two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim, NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis, Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez and former Lakers superstar Metta Sandiford-Artest.