WME Names Dvora Englefield Partner and Head of Music Artist Strategy

Veteran PR strategist Dvora Englefield is joining WME as a partner and head of music artist strategy, having come over from The Lede Company as partner and head of the music division where she represented Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

In her newly-created role, Englefield will help identify and maximize new business opportunities, strategic partnerships and client services for WME’s music roster. “Dvora is a driving force in the music business, responsible for guiding the careers of countless artists through her combination of creativity, strategic counsel and deep industry relationships,” said Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer, co-heads of WME’s music division, in a statement.

Englefield joined The Lede Company in 2018 after communications work at 42 West for music clients. “I will miss my Lede family but am thrilled that with my new chapter we will all still get to collaborate,” she said in her own statement as WME and The Lede Company open the door to working together as Englefield takes on a new role at the Hollywood talent agency from May 9.

Before leading the music department at 42West, Englefield ran the music department at BWR. WME’s music clients that took home trophies at the recent Grammys include Silk Sonic, best new artist Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, Jazmine Sullivan and the Foo Fighters.

Englefield is the latest hire for WME as it expands its focus on music. The talent agency recently added to its music division Zach Iser and Caroline Yim brought in as co-heads of hip-hop / R&B from CAA, Craig D’Souza as a partner, based in the UK, Andy Duggan, also based in London, and agent Whitney Boateng to focus on hip-hop and R&B artists.