WME Hires Three Agents to Bolster Brand Partnership Team (Exclusive)

WME has added Adam Bulleid, Carolyn Massey and Bernard Tyler as agents in its brand partnerships division.

Bulleid, most recently with Universal Music UK, will work across WME’s music and talent roster. Massey, who joins from ICM Partners, and former CAA agent Tyler will focus on the talent agency’s growing hip-hop and R&B music roster.

Bulleid, who served as vp business development for Globe, a division of Universal Music UK, will be based in the U.K. for WME. During his time with Universal Music, many of the artists Bullied represented at the label were shared WME clients.

Massey worked for four years at ICM Partners as part of that agency’s global branded entertainment division. Her talent roster included Migos, Khalid, Lil Yachty, J. Cole, Ari Lennox, J.I.D and EarthGang.

Before joining WME, Tyler served as executive, brand consulting, at CAA Sports where he focused on sports and entertainment partnerships, including with EA Sports, Canada Goose, Pizza Hut and Tissot. Tyler most recently led an EA Sports FIFA North America initiative with Adidas to launch a limited custom shoe with the release of that popular gaming content.

The latest WME hires follow the Hollywood agency adding Ikenna Ezeh and Andrés Paz Micheo to the brand partnerships team with a focus on music. The agency also hired Francesca Ballentyne in the U.K. with a focus on general talent brand partnerships.

WME recently paired Tom Brady and Serena Williams with Subway, Lena Waithe with Adidas, Zac Efron with AT&T and Tom Holland with Prada. In the music partnerships space, the division has paired Elton John with Uber Eats, Miley Cyrus with Gucci, Selena Gomez with Rare Beauty, John Legend with Calvin Klein, Future with Samsung, and Solange with Moncler.