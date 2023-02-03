×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

WME Promotes Ikenna Ezeh In Brand Partnerships Division

The Endeavor-owned firm upped the agent, who has negotiated deals for Kid Cudi, SZA, Future and more, to partner to work on business development for clients.

Ikenna Ezeh
WME's Ikenna Ezeh Courtesy of WME

In bolstering its brand partnerships division — which pairs clients with major commercial advertising campaigns — WME has promoted Ikenna Ezeh from agent to partner, the representation firm said. He will become one of 15 partners in the division, which has a roster of 40 agents working on brand deals.

Ezeh, who began in the division in 2021 with a focus on celebrity endorsements, will be tasked with business development across the agency’s roster including for WME clients like Tyler, The Creator, Jonathan Majors, Sean ‘Love’ Combs, Lil Baby, Donald Glover, John Legend and J Balvin. His promotion took effect in December and Ezeh will now broaden his focus on deals for acting talent as well as music clients.

Related Stories

Marissa Hurwitz
Business

How Podcast Dealmaking Works During a Downturn: A Chat With WME Partner Marissa Hurwitz

Damien Leone
Movie News

'Terrifier 2' Filmmaker Damien Leone Signs With WME (Exclusive)

At the Endeavor-owned agency, Ezeh has negotiated deals including Michael B. Jordan’s PepsiCo deal to be the face of Propel Water, Kid Cudi’s turn in a Louis Vuitton jewelry campaign, rapper Future’s inclusion in a Hugo Boss campaign (branded #BeYourOwnBOSS), SZA’s promotion of Cadillac, Serena Williams and Jake Gyllenhaal’s ads for plant-based egg substitute brand Just Egg and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s role as “first family in residence” at Airbnb rival Vrbo.

Before joining the Beverly Hills-based firm, Ezeh operated his own strategic management consulting firm, held the svp of entertainment title at licensing giant Authentic Brands Group and had been vp of branding and strategy at Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. He also spent two years at CAA, from 2011-2013, working in the Sports Sponsorships and Sports Endorsements divisions.

In its latest reported quarter, on Nov. 8, Endeavor disclosed that its representation unit (which includes WME and fashion-focused IMG) saw revenue of $388 million. On an earnings call, CEO Ari Emanuel said the company was “not feeling any decrease in the spend” from buyers and partners at the time, amid a pullback from some marketers.

The entertainment and sports conglomerate, whose stock has risen 8 percent year to date, will report its fourth-quarter and full year earnings for 2022 on Feb. 28.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad