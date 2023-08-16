WME Hires Josh Javor as Partner, Co-Head of London Music Department

Josh Javor has joined agency WME’s London office as partner and co-head of the company’s London music department.

WME said on Wednesday that it hired the industry veteran from U.K. agency X-Ray Touring where he has guided the careers of such artists as Coldplay, Eminem, Queens of the Stone Age, Phoebe Bridgers, Modest Mouse and Snow Patrol.

“Working with new and emerging artists to stadium and festival headliners, Javor has also worked with artists such as Alice in Chains, Boygenius, Jimmy Eat World, Cigarettes After Sex, Belle & Sebastian, Afghan Whigs, Beth Orton, Foy Vance, The Charlatans, Kodaline, The Hold Steady, Echo & the Bunnymen, Jenny Lewis, Lightning Seeds, Nathaniel Rateliff, The Breeders, Refused, Touche Amore, City and Colour, Bright Eyes, Maximo Park, Alkaline Trio, Seasick Steve, The Amazons, Thrice and Taking Back Sunday,” WME highlighted.

“Josh has not only built a roster of artists that shape music, he’s also been an integral part of building the international touring industry as we know it today,” said Lucy Dickins, WME’s global head of contemporary music and touring, who Javor will be reporting to. “With Josh coming on board, our London office is doubling down on being the leading team in the region and on the international stage.”

Javor said he was “excited to start this next chapter” of his career, adding: “[Founder] Steve Strange and I built an incredible business at X-Ray over the last 18 years through teamwork and passion for our artists.”

WME on Wednesday also touted a strong 2023 for its music department, highlighting “over 122 Grammy nominations, 16 Brit Award nominations, seven of the 12 Mercury Prize nominations, and 45 nominations across 18 categories at the Latin American Music Awards.” The agency added that its roster of stars also “was out in full force at Glastonbury this summer with performances from the Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Loyle Carner, Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Fatboy Slim, Maneskin, Jake Shears, Rick Astley, and many other top acts.”

Other WME music client highlights this year have included Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Half Time Show performance and Adele’s sold-out Las Vegas residency.