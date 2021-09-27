WME Launches New Sales Division With Endeavor Content Team

WME has launched a new division to handle domestic and international film sales and film financing consulting services.

The newly titled WME Independent division will be headed by Deborah McIntosh and Alex Walton after they and the domestic and international film sales teams moved from under the film and TV company Endeavor Content roof to WME. (As part of a deal with the Writers Guild of America to represent its members, WME owner Endeavor must reduce its stake in Endeavor Content down to 20 percent.)

“WME Independent will serve as a critical vehicle to fuel our clients’ projects while providing the global perspective necessary to navigate today’s content marketplace,” WME COO Dan Limerick said in a statement.

WME Independent, which will offer domestic and international film sales services, will include agents Will Maxfield, Gerren Crochet, Zach Glueck, Katie Irwin, Nelson Mok, Abraham Bengio, and Laurel Charnetsky.

Business and legal affairs will also join WME Independent. McIntosh was senior vp, film advisory, at Endeavor Content, while Walton was executive vp, film advisory and co-head of the Film Group at Endeavor Content.

Walton and McIntosh jointly raised financing for films at Endeavor Content that include The Russo Brothers’ Cherry; Pig, starring Nicolas Cage; Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man; and Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s action thriller Beckett.

Before Endeavor Content, Walton partnered with Ken Kao to form international sales outfit Bloom in 2014 and earlier had executive stints at Exclusive Media and Paramount Vantage.