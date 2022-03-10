WME Sports Hires Trio to Bolster Management Ranks

WME Sports has added three new hires — Lorenzo Sciarrino, Megan Curry and Andrew Thomas — across its global property solutions, NIL and basketball groups.

Sciarrino boards as vp of partnerships for WME Sports’ global property solutions team, which provides naming rights, jersey partnerships and other new revenue streams for pro sports teams, clubs and leagues. Sciarrino, to be based in Los Angeles, was most recently with Legends, the global property representation agency owned by the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys and Sixth Street, and before that spent 12 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

And Curry has been hired as business development and marketing director for the newly formed name, image and likeness (NIL) group at WME Sports. Curry, who worked at Adidas America for 13 years, will work the WME Sports division to build out NIL platforms and marketing and strategic partnership opportunities for athletes looking to monetize and profit from their personal brand.

Elsewhere, Thomas boards as a basketball marketing agent to work with WME Sports and BDA Basketball to bolster the off-court marketing opportunities for basketball clients. Thomas comes over from CAA Sports where he worked in basketball marketing for nearly 10 years.

During that tenure, he booked endorsement and sponsorship deals for NBA stars like Julius Randle, Seth Curry, Jalen Green, Paolo Banchero, and Donovan Mitchell.