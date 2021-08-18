WME Sports Taps Joe Januszewski to Lead Property Representation Business

WME Sports has hired former Texas Rangers exec Joe Januszewski to lead its global property solutions business, which delivers naming rights deals, premium hospitality offerings and suite sales for global sports teams, leagues and organizations.

Januszewski, most recently executive vp, chief revenue and marketing officer for the Texas Rangers, becomes senior vp and division head at WME Sports, overseeing the agency’s global property solutions team.

While with the Texas Rangers since 2011, Januszewski was key to developing the Major League Baseball team’s new $1.2 billion retractable-roof ballpark, Globe Life Field, and an adjoining entertainment district.

Earlier, Januszewski held executive roles at the Boston Red Sox/Fenway Sports Group and the San Diego Padres as he developed new team revenue streams for those teams. “Joe is a strategic executive uniquely capable of delivering bespoke solutions on a global scale,” Karen Brodkin, co-head of WME Sports and executive vp of content strategy and development at Endeavor, said in a statement.

Januszewski and his team will work closely with Endeavor Analytics, On Location, 160over90, IMG’s media and events business and WME more broadly to leverage the Endeavor network for clients as it expands its sport property representation business.

Januszewski starts his position at WME Sports on Aug. 30. “There is tremendous opportunity both domestically and globally in the professional sports space. I am looking forward to diving into the market head first and helping WME Sports to grow and win. I cannot wait to get started,” said Januszewski in his own statement.

WME Sports has worked with teams including the Denver Broncos, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks on premium asset sales.