Wolf Kasteler Partner Graehme Morphy Exits PR Firm to Become Talent Manager

Wolf Kasteler partner Graehme Morphy is exiting the public relations firm after a 15-year tenure.

Morphy will officially segue to artist management at the end of the month, after having juggled both PR duties and management for client Jennifer Hudson for the past four years. In his new role, he will continue to manage the EGOT winner and serve as an executive producer of Hudson’s hit The Jennifer Hudson Show. The daytime talk show was recently renewed for a second season.

At Wolf Kasteler, Morphy rose through the ranks to partner status in 2018. During his tenure, Morphy has worked on consumer and awards campaigns with a roster of a-level talent, including but not limited to Hudson, Elizabeth Debicki and Cate Blanchett. Morphy has been in the trenches this awards season working with Blanchett and Todd Field’s Tár team as she has been awarded a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and BAFTA trophies for her Oscar-nominated work in the film. Morphy has also repped global brands, organizations and production studios and been deeply involved in Wolf Kasteler’s social impact division.

He tells The Hollywood Reporter that he’s entering this new chapter in his career with “enormous pride” and enthusiasm. “My time at Wolf Kasteler has been one of the greatest joys of my life. I have endless gratitude to my partners for their unwavering support and the incredibly talented team with whom I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate over the years,” he adds. “This has been a thoughtful decision to evolve and undoubtedly, an organic transition to support artists in new and exciting ways. I have always believed in advancing the artist’s vision and I’m thrilled to continue the pursuit of that important mission as I embark on this new endeavor.”

Speaking of those partners — Annett Wolf, Lisa Kasteler and Annick Muller — they got together for a joint statement to wish Morphy well on his new endeavor. “Graehme Morphy has been an invaluable part of the Wolf Kasteler family for the last 15 years. His commitment, dedication and loyalty to the company has been nothing but remarkable. Graehme started as an assistant with the company and because of his creativity, business acumen and leadership skills rose to become our partner and trusted colleague. As much as we will miss Graehme, we wish him all the success in the world as he embarks on his next career chapter in the entertainment industry.”