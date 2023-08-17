Staffers at Video Game Studio Workinman Interactive File to Unionize Under IATSE in Historic Move

Staffers at Workinman Interactive have filed a petition to unionize under International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, in what would be the first dedicated video game worker union under IATSE in the U.S.

The games studio, based in Rochester, New York, works with clients such as Nickelodeon, Disney, and Nintendo and creates interactive experiences for museums and other event spaces. Workers are looking to unionize to address challenges across the industry, including “job insecurity, inadequate compensation, and a lack of collective representation,” according to IATSE.

“Game production is a cacophony of different jobs and disciplines pitted against each other for smaller and smaller pieces of a big pie. I believe IATSE’s experiences representing wide swathes of the entertainment industry gives us the best chance of navigating the various needs of our workers, and create a sense of solidarity for artists, programmers, producers, and engineers,” project manager Matthew Vimislik said in the press release.

According to IATSE, a supermajority of workers signed union authorization cards, but management did not voluntarily recognize the union. IATSE filed a petition for representation election with the National Labor Relations Board on Aug. 16.

This comes as IATSE has been working to organize video game workers across the industry. The Communications Workers of America has successfully organized two union drives at subsidiaries of Activision Blizzard (with the third effort faltering, amid what union organizers say was pressure from management). If successful, this would be the first game worker union under IATSE in the U.S.

IATSE, which typically represents crew members, technicians and artisans working in the entertainment industry, has also been working to organize visual effects workers, including those working at Disney’s Marvel. As of Aug. 15, IATSE and Marvel had reached a stipulated election agreement, which will allow Marvel’s in-house visual effects workers to vote on whether to unionize. The election is set to be held Aug. 21 and run through Sept. 11.

“IATSE was built by workers in the entertainment industry who faced long hours, precarious employment, and pay that didn’t reflect their skills, talents, and dedication. The issues facing video game workers are the very issues this union has fought to address through collective bargaining for 130 years,” said IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb. “Between major IATSE employers expanding into games to create new revenue streams, several IATSE members who have taken their unique professional expertise into this thriving field, and an unprecedented wave of solidarity that’s breaking down old barriers across the entertainment industry, now is the time.”