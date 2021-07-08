Payroll Services Startup Wrapbook Hires Paul Schoeman as Director of Labor Relations (Exclusive)

The payroll services startup Wrapbook, which aims to compete with industry juggernaut Cast & Crew and boasts funding from Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo and Michael Ovitz, has named a director of labor relations.

Former SAG-AFTRA director of media & labor economics Paul Schoeman will join the three-year-old company in the role, whose responsibilities include supervising the company’s labor relations department, union and guild contracts and refreshing automation on the platform related to contracts and compliance. Schoeman will report to CEO and co-founder Ali Javid.

“We’re thrilled to have Paul join our rapidly growing team of industry experts. His industry experience will be invaluable as we further refine and create new user-friendly tools and services to meet the unique needs of the entertainment industry,” Javid said in a statement.

At SAG-AFTRA, Schoeman served as a point person with payroll companies, led the generation of wage tables for all union contracts and worked on major contract negotiations as well as adjustments to wage tables based on changes to pension and health rates. Before he joined the performers’ union, Schoeman worked as the vice president of contract administration at the AMPTP, the studios’, networks’ and production companies’ collective bargaining representative in negotiations with industry unions.

Union calculation in Wrapbook. Courtesy of Wrapbook

Wrapbook, which officially launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, bills itself as a financial services solution that addresses the entertainment industry’s current complexities in payroll, onboarding, insurance and accounting. The platform recently added timecards that calculate automatically according to AICP and Independent commercial contracts for the Teamsters, Directors Guild and IATSE.

In March the company announced it had raised $27 million in Series A Round financing, which was led by Katzenberg’s WndrCo, Ovitz, Andreessen Horowitz, Equal Ventures and Uncork Capital.