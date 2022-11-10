Writer Rayna McClendon Signs With UTA

Rayna McClendon is now with UTA.

The writer and producer inked with the agency for worldwide representation in all areas. The signing comes as McClendon is at work adapting William Hayashi’s The Darkside Trilogy novels as a series for Netflix. She was previously in the writer’s room for Marvel’s Armor Wars project at Disney for which she receives a co-executive producer credit.

In other Lucasfilm universe news, McClendon served as a supervising producer on the upcoming series Willow for Lucasfilm and Disney+ and was a consulting producer on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

McClendon’s other credits include The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, Briarpatch, Deadly Class and Damnation, the latter of which was her first staffing job after she graduated from the NBC Writers on the Verge Program. She continues to be repped by manager Scott Stoops at Good Fear and attorney Annie Lee at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.