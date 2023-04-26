Writers Guild Issues Rules for Potential Strike: Writing, Pitching and Negotiating for Work Are Barred

The Writers Guild of America has released the rules that would go into effect if the organization decides to strike when the current contract expires on May 1.

While the WGA hasn’t made a decision to strike yet, the guild is currently in active negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for a new contract, and 98 percent of members have voted to authorize a strike if a new deal isn’t reached by then.

The principle behind the rules, the organization wrote in an email to members, is that writers or their agents may not meet or negotiate with a struck company or province writing services or sell or option literary material to a struck company.

During a strike, writers cannot do any writing, revising, pitching or discussing future projects with companies that are members of the AMPTP. If members do not abide by the rules, the Guild can impose disciple for violations, including but not limited to, expulsion or suspension from membership, imposition of monetary fines or censure.

The Directors Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA have both released statements in support of the WGA, urging studios and streamers to work with the organization in its contract negotiations.

Some of the rules include:

In addition to the obvious pencils-down when the strike begins, writers are prohibited from “attending meetings, or engaging in conversations as a writer concerning new, pending or future projects or writing assignments with producers, directors or other representatives of any struck company.”

Fiction podcasts for struck companies are included in the work stoppage

Literary reps must stop negotiations for writers on strike during the strike

Writers are instructed to “inform the Guild of the name of any writer you have reason to believe is engaged in scab writing or other strikebreaking activity”

Writers are obligated to picket as assigned unless they have an accepted medical exception, personal circumstance or other employment.

Certain unionized animation projects fall under WGA jurisdiction, while others are under the purview of The Animation Guild (an IATSE Local). During a strike, the guild advises that all writing must stop on WGA-covered titles. Others “are advised to consult with staff at the Guild’s strike headquarters to determine the extent such writing is permitted or prohibited before performing any services for a struck company.”

If a strike is ordered, the WGA tells its members that they must inform companies to return or delete any “spec” scripts that have previously been submitted to those entities.

In a bid to avoid union members from attempting to resolve a potential strike on their own, the WGA also orders members: “Do not attempt to negotiate a settlement of the strike with any struck company.”

“Hyphenates” — writers who also serve in other roles — are also told to perform no writing duties whatsoever during the strike.

Pertaining to non-members: The Guild does not have the authority to discipline non-members for strikebreaking or scab writing. However, the Guild can and will bar that writer from future Guild membership.

More to come…