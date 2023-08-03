Writers Guild Tells Members That Producers May Not Be Serious About Restarting Talks to Make a Deal

A day before the Writers Guild of America is set to meet with the group representing Hollywood studios and streamers in contract negotiations, the union is warning its members that management may not be willing yet to cede serious ground in negotiations.

“We won’t prejudge what’s to come. But playbooks die hard,” the WGA negotiating committee wrote in a message to members on Thursday afternoon. The negotiating committee summarized its version of how the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers handled the WGA’s 2007-08 strike: “After negotiations broke off on October 31st causing the strike, they resumed in late November only to break off for a second time in December as the strike continued. Why? Because when the companies came back to the table they weren’t serious about addressing the WGA’s proposals.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the AMPTP for comment.

The message arrived prior to a planned Friday meeting between leaders for the WGA and the AMPTP, which will be the first gathering of the warring parties since the union called a strike on May 2. AMPTP president Carol Lombardini requested the meeting with the union to discuss negotiations, the WGA told its members on Tuesday.

Still, it’s clear from the WGA’s message that the union is approaching the upcoming meeting with caution. “We challenge the studios and AMPTP to come to the meeting they called for this Friday with a new playbook: Be willing to make a fair deal and begin to repair the damage your strikes and your business practices have caused the workers in this industry,” the negotiating committee said. “Until then, our fellow writers, we will see you on the lines.”

More to come.