Anonymous Strike Diary: The Meeting About Meeting

This is part of a series of frank accounts of the strike from Hollywood writers at different levels in their careers.

Finally. Someone’s agreed to talk. Or to talk about talking. Or maybe a set a time to talk.

Honestly, it’s the pre-step to a baby step that gets you to step one. But we’ll take it. After months of contending with Universal’s torn up sidewalk and shadeless trees, we’ll take it.

The instant the cavalry arrived, everything changed. I’ll forego the N-billionth joke about hot actors glamming it up while awkward writers sweat in quiet desperation. (Though, I mean, of course.) Suffice to say, the day SAG-AFTRA arrived, every single studio picket line turned into its own mini-Coachella. The past two weeks have been a blur of bongo drums, open mic karaoke and just so much socializing — in record-breaking heat no less. Even the Scientologists are showing up over at Netflix with invites to the Celebrity Center.

And after Fran Drescher gave her speech, setting fire to the AMPTP like she was the Mother of Labor Dragons, you could feel the pendulum swing. The snide whisperings of “let the writers lose their houses” stopped* and became panicked conference calls of, “Oh shit, this is for real.” You know the balance of power is truly tilting when the mega-agents get involved: No less than Bryan Lourd himself was walking the picket lines in New York.

It is electrifying, the energy. Even if we’re just writers and actors (and crew members who come to support, even as they suffer for the intransigence of the AMPTP), it feels like we’ve tapped into something, i.e. the unvoiced pain of those being squeezed relentlessly by Corporate America (and, especially Big Tech). This Howard Beale moment isn’t just for us anymore.

Yes, we’re striking over esoteric, industry-specific things like residuals and writers rooms** and self-tapes, but we’re also helping to amplify the too-long ignored cries of every Uber driver, every Task Rabbit, everyone who’s been crushed under the wheel of innovation and had the fruits of their labor sucked up into the insatiable maw of venture capitalists. And we’re giving everyone else — lawyers, doctors, coders — a preview of the fight to come over all our data as the AI DoucheBros seek to steal your labor, your skills, your work for their profit.

See, Hollywood is an industry that rewards those who are good at taking credit. Sometimes those that make it to the top excel mostly at that. But the more successful ones learn to hire very smart people, and the most successful listen to those very smart people. Despite the mythology of “visionary geniuses,” the hard work in this town gets done by all of us. That’s why every director worth their salt thanks their crew at every opportunity; why the showrunners with the longest track records protect their writers rooms; and why the biggest stars fight for their hair and make-up friends. It felt like the moguls had forgotten that part.

I’m not going to hold my breath, but if this meeting-to-have-a-meeting is going to get anywhere, it’ll have to be about listening. And if that is even remotely possible, then I say lock everyone up in a small windowless office with a bathroom and a take-out menu from California Pizza Kitchen until they come up with a deal.

The whole industry has changed — everyone knows that — and it’s going to keep changing even faster as Silicon Valley tries to do what’s done to every other creative industry: co-opt and disenfranchise it. The real question is, can Hollywood, the dream factory, survive as a going concern, in the face of a tech industry all too giddy to steal its content, remix it via AI, then cut those who actually made the stuff out of the equation entirely? (Why no studios have sued Microsoft, Google and Meta yet is truly bizarre.) Then, we’ll be left with a disrupted shell of an industry spewing cheap AI regurgitations that’ll make Fast X look like Lawrence of Arabia.

So, hopefully the studios are ready to wake up. If a comedic feminist paean and a three-hour drama about nuclear annihilation fell box office records like flies, maybe that’s because audiences long ago grew tired of the endlessly remixed, derivative monoculture that it’s already getting. Automating that process on a server farm won’t fix anything. Because if there’s one thing AI’s definitely good it, it’s barfing up derivative, remixed plagiarisms that all look the same.

Whatever happens, Hollywood is going to be different after this. Because it has to.

***

*Those lucky few who can even afford a house in L.A. to begin with, that is.

**The saddest part of this strike is how poorly the corporate class understands the writers room issue. As if it’s some cheap ploy or confused demand for a raise. Only a business affairs exec could think that way. The writers room is what makes good TV sparkle. If you, the viewing audience at home, have noticed a certain drop in TV quality as streaming has ballooned, it is directly proportional to the slow strangulation of the writers room at the hands of streamers.