Anonymous Strike Diary: The ‘Eastside Warrior’ Fears AI Is “Coming for All of Art”

We’re at the Air Pods moment of the strike. The chattiness outside the studio gates has given way to plug in, shut up and march. Pop those little white buds in, wave that sign and get in your 25,000 steps. Everyone’s already reconnected with their old writers room colleagues on the picket lines, bounced from studio to studio, gone to the various theme days: Now it’s about covering shifts.

Which is probably why the [Writers] Guild scheduled another pep rally for Wednesday. There’s not much else to do right now. The truth is all we can do is wait to see what happens with SAG[-AFTRA]’s negotiations. Those looking for the illusion of movement, or news, must content themselves with Twitter commentary.

The trending topic last week: the DGA’s No Good, Very Bad, Sell-Our-Industry-Out-to-the-Robots Deal. Even that was meager pickings, until Lilly Wachowski served up a hefty dopamine hit by basically dragging out DGA Deal’s pungent corpse and setting it on fire for the entire internet to behold — all while membership was voting on whether or not to ratify it.

That must’ve been a fun day over at the DGA Illuminati’s inner sanctum. How do you spin it to your members when one of the directors behind The Matrix — the film that gave us the most grandly conceived rendering of how evil robots would enslave humanity* — shouts out to the world that you fucked up royally on AI? Or maybe that’s what they meant by “historic.”

Perhaps the DGA board should reach out to Google for advice on how The Corporation Formerly Known as Don’t Be Evil justified firing its AI ethicists. No one seemed to notice that overly much.

Still, no writers are kidding themselves that the DGA’s membership will reject the deal. While striking writers may enjoy dipping toes in the acid-bath troll farm that is Twitter, the assistant directors and [unit production managers] who make up the bulk of the DGA probably don’t. Which is shameful because, as many on Twitter have pointed out, the AMPTP’s creative use of “generative” to describe which type of AI people get protected from likely throws all the crew under the bus first.

Also, lost in the Twitter conversation is the second, less dastardly but more embarrassing fuck-up: the directors let the studios just have the right to train up future AI on their work. In the battle of Silicon Valley’s plagiarism machines versus human artists, that is everything. AI’s not going anywhere: The tech bros will keep pouring money in, building bigger, faster, stronger. Yet as ungodly ginormous as Silicon Valley tries to make these, the fuel they run on is still our work.

But how to phrase that so the DGA Illuminati understand … How about this: Chevron doesn’t just hand you a lifetime supply of gas for your BMW 7 Series in exchange for semi-annual meetings about whether or not you’ll pay them.

It’s genuinely confusing how a guild composed of professionals whose selling point is their artistic vision so blithely sacrificed that vision to the insatiable corporate maws without any promise of payment. Myopia? Naivete? Unpreparedness? Or, to paraphrase Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames), maybe it was pride fucking with them. As one anonymous Apple TV+ exec brutally put it this week: “What they [directors] don’t get is they can be replaced.” Do they really think Netflix isn’t actively researching the most cost-effective way to turn every creative worker in this town into a relic as quaint and disposable as its little red envelopes?

In fairness, it’s dizzying to contemplate the enormity of this moment for writers, Hollywood, all creatives. There are no do-overs. This is the final boss battle. When Napster came for musicians, we said nothing; we just downloaded infinite playlists for free. When Google and Facebook came for publishing, we again stayed silent as we figured out how to get around paywalls.

Now, the would-be AI Masters of the Universe are coming for all of art. And all any artist worth their salt can do is pop in Air Pods, hit the pavement and wait for a deal that gives a chance for a place in the future. That’s why the most galvanizing quote on the picket signs doesn’t come from Hal in 2001 or Arnold in Terminator 2 or even Keanu in The Matrix. No that honor goes to the late, great Ray Liotta in Goodfellas: Fuck you, Pay me.

*Yes, I know, James Cameron called it on Skynet and Judgment Day, too. It’s just, at this point, the Terminator timeline is such an infinite pretzel of retcons not even ChatGPT could unwind it.