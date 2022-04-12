WWE Sets First Major U.K. Stadium Event in 30 Years in Cardiff, Wales

Sports entertainment powerhouse World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is planning to hold its first major stadium event in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The company, led by chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and president and chief revenue officer Nick Khan, unveiled the news on Tuesday, but didn’t immediately disclose a name or other details for the so-called “premium live event,” the descriptor that WWE uses these days for its big events that it used to call “pay-per-views.” But it signaled that it was planning for offering various WWE “experiences” around the event without sharing further details. Big annual WWE events in the U.S., such as WrestleMania, include such programs as autograph sessions and other fan experiences.

“Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe and around the world,” said John Porco, WWE senior vp, live events. “The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.”

The Wales event will follow WWE’s traditional big summer event SummerSlam, which usually takes place in August, but this year is scheduled for July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE’s return to the U.K. after 30 years,” said Welsh government minister for economy Vaughan Gething.

“Information regarding event name, ticket on sale (date) and further event updates will be available soon,” WWE said. Fans interested in a ticket presale opportunity can register at https://wwe.com/cardiff-2022-presale.