WWE Inks Long-Term Deal With Fanatics, Including NFTs

The WWE has signed a long-term merchandising deal with the sports merchandise and digital collectibles giant Fanatics.

The wide-ranging deal will include official WWE NFTs, which will be offered through Fanatics’ Candy Digital division, as well as trading cards, which will operate through Topps, which Fanatics acquired from former Disney CEO Michael Eisner earlier this year. It also includes physical and digital licensed merchandise, with Fanatics launching a WWE Shop this summer.

Among the merchandise projects will be items designed, manufactured and sold in a “real-time, on-demand” format based on unpredictable moments from WWE events.

“Fanatics is the industry leader and Michael Rubin is a visionary,” said Vince McMahon, WWE chairman & CEO, in a statement. “We believe this multi-platform partnership will set a new standard for WWE e-commerce, apparel and merchandise, while providing our fans globally with more ways than ever to engage with WWE and our Superstars.”

“WWE is one of the most widely admired sports and entertainment properties worldwide, and it made perfect sense to activate many parts of our Fanatics global platform to create a first-of-its-kind, all-in fan experience,” added Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. “From e-commerce and licensed merchandise to trading cards and more, we’re going to offer up an incredible set of capabilities to help WWE’s passionate fans worldwide celebrate their favorite Superstars, marquee events and the WWE brand overall.”

NFTs and trading cards have become a hot area in the sports world, with companies like Tom Brady’s Autograph and NBA Top Shot creators Dappler Labs all exploring the space. Candy Digital is a newer entrant, but with Fanatics’ behind it it is expected to make a splash.