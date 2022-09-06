WWE Promotes “Triple H” Paul Levesque to Content Chief, Frank Riddick to Additional Role of President

Sports entertainment powerhouse WWE has elevated Paul “Triple H” Levesque to the post of chief content officer and chief financial officer (CFO) Frank A. Riddick III to the role of president and CFO.

The promotions come as the company continues to rebuild after the retirement of Vince McMahon as CEO in July amid an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Since taking over creative for WWE, retired wrestler Levesque, the son-in-law of McMahon, “has architected a 15 percent spike in Monday Night Raw viewership and double-digit increases in social media engagement,” WWE said. “As chief content officer, Levesque will oversee creative writing, talent relations, live events, talent development and creative services.” He reports to WWE co-CEO Nick Khan. The other WWE co-CEO, and chair, is Levesque’s wife Stephanie McMahon.

“WWE is one of the most prolific producers of premium content in the world and I look forward to this amazing opportunity,” said Levesque. “Having spent my entire career in this business, I’m confident that we have the right pieces in place to continue to grow our audience and deliver for our fans around the world.”

Riddick joined WWE as CFO last year, after serving on the company’s board for more than 13 years and previously holding the role of interim CFO. In his expanded role, Riddick will oversee financial planning and analysis, strategy, controllership, investor relations, tax, data analytics, technology, event travel and facilities. He will jointly report to Stephanie McMahon and Khan.

Frank Riddick Courtesy of WWE

“I’ve had the great fortune of working closely with the talented people at WWE in a variety of capacities over the past 15 years,” said Riddick. “Along with Steph, Nick and Paul, we look forward to executing our ambitious plans and delivering for our shareholders.”

McMahon and Khan said the two promotions “will enhance WWE’s ability to create premium content for our partners around the world and, ultimately, drive our business forward.”