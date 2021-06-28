YouTube Partners With Hollywood Park to Name 6,000-Seat Venue

YouTube has entered a multiyear agreement with Hollywood Park to name the development’s 6,000-seat performance venue YouTube Theater.

The 227,000-square-foot, three-story indoor venue in Inglewood will host concerts, awards shows, esports competitions, conferences and YouTube creator events. In addition to a 6,100-square-feet stage, YouTube Theater will have six luxury boxes, a 1,200-square-foot hospitality space with dressing rooms and a 3,500-square-foot private club with 140 premium seats. Construction on the venue, which is being developed by Los Angeles Rams owner and chairman E. Stanley Kroenke, is slated to be complete this summer.

As part of the agreement, YouTube will also be the exclusive video and music streaming services partner of YouTube Theater, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, as well as the exclusive video and a music streaming services partner of the Rams and Chargers.

YouTube Theater will also host a number of major performances as part of a multiyear booking deal between Hollywood Park and Live Nation. Upcoming performances include Pitbull with Iggy Azalea on Sept. 22, TLC with Bone Thugs N Harmony on Oct. 9 and Marina next year on March 9.

Construction for the 6,000-seat performance venue will complete this summer. Courtesy of YouTube

“YouTube Theater will drive the uniqueness of YouTube by combining physical, ‘in real life’ events that bring creators and fans together, while simultaneously sharing​that same event​ experience with our two billion global monthly users through livestreams and VOD content,” Angela Courtin, YouTube vp of brand marketing, said. “YouTube creators and artists are the heart of YouTube and YouTube Theater adds to the portfolio of opportunities to drive their creativity, build their businesses, grow their communities and so much more.”

“When he set out to build YouTube Theater, Stan Kroenke envisioned an intimate, world-class venue that exemplified three core aspects: technology, creativity, and entertainment. We cannot imagine a better partner to help us bring this vision to life than YouTube,” Jason Gannon, the managing director of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, added. “YouTube Theater is the next step for Hollywood Park as we develop and deliver on creating a true sports and entertainment destination across our 300 acres.”

Hollywood Park was represented by Legends Global Partnerships in the deal.