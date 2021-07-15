Zac Efron Signs With WME, Leaving CAA

Zac Efron, who starred in the hit High School Musical franchise and later in Neighbors and The Greatest Showman, has signed with WME.

The signing marks a major move for Efron, who has been with CAA since his High School Musical days in the mid-2000s. Sources say it was a cleaning of the slate for Efron who also parted ways with longtime management firm, Alchemy Entertainment.

Efron most recently appeared in the docuseries Down to Earth on Netflix, where the Hollywood star and wellness guru Darin Olien travel the world for the streaming giant, learning about sustainability and occasionally eating with locals. Efron also wrapped a starring turn in Universal and Blumhouse’s adaptation of Firestarter, based on the 1980 Stephen King book.

Efron became a star and household name to a young generation thanks for his breakout turns in the High School Musical movies. Efron subsequently appeared in a wide-range of movies ranging from musicals such as Hairspray to comedies such as the Neighbors franchise.

He starred with Dwayne Johnson in 2017’s Baywatch reboot and he portrayed serial killer Ted Bundy in the indie drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, while finding new success playing Phillip Carlyle in The Greatest Showman. And he voiced Fred Jones in Scoob!, the Warner Bros. feature-length animated film based on the Scooby-Doo cartoon.

Efron shot adventure series Killing Zac Efron for Quibi but it never aired. That series was to follow Efron as he heads deep into the jungle of a remote, dangerous island, falling off the grid for 21 days.

That show, coupled with Down to Earth, seemed to keep Efron in the non-scripted space. The change of agencies could indicate a desire to return to movies (he earlier this year signed on to star in Peter Farrelly’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever for Apple) or perhaps narrative series or an even broader push into lifestyle and branding.