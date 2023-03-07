‘Access Hollywood’ Host Zuri Hall Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

TV host Zuri Hall has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

Hall is a co-host of Access Hollywood and recently renewed her deal to continue as the co-host and sideline reporter on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior. She has also hosted pre-shows for the Emmy Awards and Golden Globes on NBC in the past year and will have hosting duties on E!’s Red Carpet Rundown Oscars special as well. She’s also the face of the partnership between Access and the Black & Missing Foundation, helping amplify cases of missing people of color.

Prior to joining Access Hollywood, Hall was an E! News correspondent, working across the NBCUniversal division’s various platforms. While there, she created, hosted and co-produced What’s Good With Zuri Hall, a series that highlighted and promoted diversity and inclusion efforts in Hollywood.

Hall has also hosted the Miss USA pageant twice and was a commentator on the Miss Universe competition earlier this year. Prior to joining E!, she hosted The Challenge after-shows and other specials at MTV and worked at Fuse.

Her acting credits include appearances on The Morning Show at Apple TV+, E!’s The Arrangement, TV Land’s Nobodies and Lifetime’s Christmas movie Steppin’ Into the Holiday.

Hall will continue to be repped by Courtney Tunney at Entertainment 360 and Nina Shaw at Del Shaw.