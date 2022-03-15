Gaming and Lifestyle Brand 100 Thieves Adds Barstool Sports Exec in Content Expansion (Exclusive)

100 Thieves, the gaming and lifestyle brand founded by former professional esports gamer turned YouTube and Twitch star Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, is turning to a former Barstool Sports executive to ramp up its original content ambitions.

The company has hired Jen Simons to serve as its chief content officer. Simons had been executive vp and head of production, development and programming at Barstool. Simons is being tasked with significantly expanding the company’s original content, and working with its roster of gamers and talent to develop new series concepts.

Haag tells The Hollywood Reporter that content is becoming one of the company’s three “cores” alongside esports and apparel.

“We have been making incredible videos and serving our community as best we can, but we have really big ambitions,” Haag says. “The leadership around our team has been incredible, I think Jen just has a lot of things that we don’t have here right now, and she can complement the team very well.”

Simons will join CEO Haag, COO John Robinson, CRO Matty Lee and CFO Jason Ton on the executive team at 100 Thieves. The company raised $60 million in a Series C financing round last year, and signed with CAA in 2020.

Simons says that she hopes to help some of the gamers on the roster develop content based on their own interests, as well as putting together some of them in pairs or groups to create new franchises.

“They are gamers and streamers, but I think gaming culture and everything around that is what we are looking to grow into,” Simons says, adding that the company is “really using not only the creators but the community to amplify these moments and experiences.”

“The strategy up to this point has been fun, rewarding, and very successful, but now we need to make sure that we can insulate ourselves for the future so that 100 Thieves and the footprint that we have in entertainment can last for decades,” Haag adds.