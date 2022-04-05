Webby Awards: Stephen Colbert, Drew Barrymore and Jon Stewart Among Podcast Nominees

Podcasts from Stephen Colbert, Drew Barrymore, Jon Stewart and Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni are among the nominees for best interview/talk show podcast for this year’s Webby Awards.

Other notable nominees include Dave Jorgenson, also known as The Washington Post’s TikTok guy, in the best creator category and the Lionsgate TikTok account in the general social entertainment category. Among the companies nominated, Netflix tops the list with a total of 26 nominations, followed by Apple and National Geographic with 19 nods each.

Winners for the 2022 Webby Awards will be announced on April 26. An in-person awards show will follow on May 16 at Cipriani Wall Street.

See below for a select list of the nominees.

Interview/Talk Show, General Series (Podcasts)

The Last Laugh – The Daily Beast

The Problem With Jon Stewart – Smithhouse Strategy

The Man Enough Podcast – Man Enough

The Drew Barrymore Show – Paramount

The Late Show Pod Show with Stephen Colbert – Paramount

Best Creator, Features (Social)

Nick DiGiovanni – Kovert Creative

Sharon Says So – Sharon McMahon Education

Rudy’s Stop Motion Cutouts – RudyCorp

Washington Post TikTok Guy – Dave Jorgenson – The Washington Post

Kim Saira – Kim Saira LLC

Best Influencer, Features (Social)

Patrick Starrr – Metro Public Relations

Jay Shetty – Jay Shetty

Ryan’s World – Rogers & Cowan PMK

Bella Poarch – Warner Records

Doctor Mike – DM Operations Inc.

Celebrity/Fan, General Social (Social)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show – Ellen Digital

Selma Blair – SWIM SOCIAL INC.

Message from Steve – Disney Branded Television

Apple TV+ — Ted Lasso — Toast Me – TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Jennifer Garner (& Pretend Cooking Show series) – Jennifer Garner

Entertainment, General Social (Social)

John McEnroe: From Tennis Legend to Voice Legend – Squarespace

MTV News – MTV

Michael Le – Disney+ Day – Disney – DMED – Marketing – Digital Media

Lionsgate’s TikTok – Lionsgate

The Walk In – Amazon Music – Amazon Music

Media & Entertainment, Branded Entertainment (Video)

Saturday Night Live‘s Stories from the Show – Saturday Night Live

Cherry “Breathe” – Apple TV+

Oculus Quest 2 – Billie Eilish x Beat Saber – Good Company

Black Art is Black Money – Blacktag

Netflix’s The Harder They Fall – ATTN:

News & Politics, Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)

PBS NewsHour 2020 Electoral College Map – PBS NewsHour

CNN – CNN

Frame – Frame

Teal Media + Center for American progress – Teal Media

Washington Post Live interview series – The Washington Post

Web Services & Applications, Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)

Uncomfortable Truth Plug-In – TAXI

Webex – BASIC® / Dept

Canva Video Suite – Canva

GIPHY – GIPHY

Bezzy, Chronic Condition Communities – Healthline Media

Diversity & Inclusion, Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)

Inclusion Takes Root at Netflix – Netflix

Nike FM Broadcast – Wieden+Kennedy

Reebok, The Power of Spoken Rights – 160over90

Save It, See It – Michelob ULTRA

HBO Max: See Us – HBO

Technology, General (Virtual & Remote)

Joytopia – Jung von Matt AG

YouTube Brandcast 2021 – 1stAveMachine

Shibuya Virtual Halloween – Geometry Ogilvy Japan

Spacewalk from the ISS – Meta

Whiteboard Owl – Owl Labs

Fashion & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment (Video)

Wè – PANGAIA x NOWNESS – NOWNESS

Savage x Fenty – Amazon Studios

Zara Home “AW21 Campaign” – Modern Post

A Night At The Museum – nss factory

Summit Ascent Service – Black Dog Films

Business & Finance, General (Virtual & Remote)

Planning a New Kind of Event on Hopin – Hopin

Fidelity International’s Sustainable World Summit – Fidelity International

Black Entrepreneurs Day – Medium Rare

Salesforce National Black Business Month Block Party – Salesforce

Spotify Stream On – Spotify

Music Video, General Video (Video)

George Harrison ‘Isn’t It a Pity (Take 27)’ – Assembly

Megan Thee Stallion “Thot Shit” – Left

Vogue Italia – Put It On Your Face – Cut+Run

X Ambassadors – My Own Monster – Good Company

Sonho – Stink Films SP

Fashion & Beauty, General Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)

Flowers For Society Brand Website – ASTRAL Kreativ GmbH

Carolina Herrera’s Digital Ecosystem – B-Reel

Grazia USA – EMG

GUCCI Flora Gorgeous Gardenia – Gucci

r.e.m. beauty by Ariana Grande – Pattern

Comedy, General Video (Video)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Broadway’s Back – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Dick Van Dyke Tribute – CharityBids

The Pitch – Niccolo Montanari

Protest Photography – Studio 181

Without a Recipe – SechelPR

Best Individual Performance, Performance & Craft (Video)

Breathe. – Outside In Theatre

Drowned Requiem – Mantikor/Philipp and Keuntje

George Clooney is a Big Brad Pitt Fan and Terrible Roommate – Omaze

Ne-Yo “Sexy Love” – Universal Music Enterprises

Sean A. Watkins: The Game We Didn’t Know We Were Playing – Agency of Joy

Best Web Personality/Host, Performance & Craft (Video)

Good Mythical Morning With Rhett & Link – Mythical

Sip ‘N Smoke with Cam Newton – BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom/CBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Craig Robinson – Your Attention Please – Hulu

First We Feast’s Hot Ones – Complex Networks

Trailer, General Video (Video)

Super. Human. – 4creative

Vigil – BBC Creative

Swan Song Trailer – Apple TV+

Resident Evil Village – Platige Image S.A.

