Webby Awards: Stephen Colbert, Drew Barrymore and Jon Stewart Among Podcast Nominees

Podcasts from Stephen Colbert, Drew Barrymore, Jon Stewart and Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni are among the nominees for best interview/talk show podcast for this year’s Webby Awards.
Other notable nominees include Dave Jorgenson, also known as The Washington Post’s TikTok guy, in the best creator category and the Lionsgate TikTok account in the general social entertainment category. Among the companies nominated, Netflix tops the list with a total of 26 nominations, followed by Apple and National Geographic with 19 nods each.
Winners for the 2022 Webby Awards will be announced on April 26. An in-person awards show will follow on May 16 at Cipriani Wall Street.
See below for a select list of the nominees.
Interview/Talk Show, General Series (Podcasts)
The Last Laugh – The Daily Beast
The Problem With Jon Stewart – Smithhouse Strategy
The Man Enough Podcast – Man Enough
The Drew Barrymore Show – Paramount
The Late Show Pod Show with Stephen Colbert – Paramount
Best Creator, Features (Social)
Nick DiGiovanni – Kovert Creative
Sharon Says So – Sharon McMahon Education
Rudy’s Stop Motion Cutouts – RudyCorp
Washington Post TikTok Guy – Dave Jorgenson – The Washington Post
Kim Saira – Kim Saira LLC
Best Influencer, Features (Social)
Patrick Starrr – Metro Public Relations
Jay Shetty – Jay Shetty
Ryan’s World – Rogers & Cowan PMK
Bella Poarch – Warner Records
Doctor Mike – DM Operations Inc.
Celebrity/Fan, General Social (Social)
The Ellen DeGeneres Show – Ellen Digital
Selma Blair – SWIM SOCIAL INC.
Message from Steve – Disney Branded Television
Apple TV+ — Ted Lasso — Toast Me – TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Jennifer Garner (& Pretend Cooking Show series) – Jennifer Garner
Entertainment, General Social (Social)
John McEnroe: From Tennis Legend to Voice Legend – Squarespace
MTV News – MTV
Michael Le – Disney+ Day – Disney – DMED – Marketing – Digital Media
Lionsgate’s TikTok – Lionsgate
The Walk In – Amazon Music – Amazon Music
Media & Entertainment, Branded Entertainment (Video)
Saturday Night Live‘s Stories from the Show – Saturday Night Live
Cherry “Breathe” – Apple TV+
Oculus Quest 2 – Billie Eilish x Beat Saber – Good Company
Black Art is Black Money – Blacktag
Netflix’s The Harder They Fall – ATTN:
News & Politics, Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)
PBS NewsHour 2020 Electoral College Map – PBS NewsHour
CNN – CNN
Frame – Frame
Teal Media + Center for American progress – Teal Media
Washington Post Live interview series – The Washington Post
Web Services & Applications, Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)
Uncomfortable Truth Plug-In – TAXI
Webex – BASIC® / Dept
Canva Video Suite – Canva
GIPHY – GIPHY
Bezzy, Chronic Condition Communities – Healthline Media
Diversity & Inclusion, Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)
Inclusion Takes Root at Netflix – Netflix
Nike FM Broadcast – Wieden+Kennedy
Reebok, The Power of Spoken Rights – 160over90
Save It, See It – Michelob ULTRA
HBO Max: See Us – HBO
Technology, General (Virtual & Remote)
Joytopia – Jung von Matt AG
YouTube Brandcast 2021 – 1stAveMachine
Shibuya Virtual Halloween – Geometry Ogilvy Japan
Spacewalk from the ISS – Meta
Whiteboard Owl – Owl Labs
Fashion & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment (Video)
Wè – PANGAIA x NOWNESS – NOWNESS
Savage x Fenty – Amazon Studios
Zara Home “AW21 Campaign” – Modern Post
A Night At The Museum – nss factory
Summit Ascent Service – Black Dog Films
Business & Finance, General (Virtual & Remote)
Planning a New Kind of Event on Hopin – Hopin
Fidelity International’s Sustainable World Summit – Fidelity International
Black Entrepreneurs Day – Medium Rare
Salesforce National Black Business Month Block Party – Salesforce
Spotify Stream On – Spotify
Music Video, General Video (Video)
George Harrison ‘Isn’t It a Pity (Take 27)’ – Assembly
Megan Thee Stallion “Thot Shit” – Left
Vogue Italia – Put It On Your Face – Cut+Run
X Ambassadors – My Own Monster – Good Company
Sonho – Stink Films SP
Fashion & Beauty, General Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)
Flowers For Society Brand Website – ASTRAL Kreativ GmbH
Carolina Herrera’s Digital Ecosystem – B-Reel
Grazia USA – EMG
GUCCI Flora Gorgeous Gardenia – Gucci
r.e.m. beauty by Ariana Grande – Pattern
Comedy, General Video (Video)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Broadway’s Back – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Dick Van Dyke Tribute – CharityBids
The Pitch – Niccolo Montanari
Protest Photography – Studio 181
Without a Recipe – SechelPR
Best Individual Performance, Performance & Craft (Video)
Breathe. – Outside In Theatre
Drowned Requiem – Mantikor/Philipp and Keuntje
George Clooney is a Big Brad Pitt Fan and Terrible Roommate – Omaze
Ne-Yo “Sexy Love” – Universal Music Enterprises
Sean A. Watkins: The Game We Didn’t Know We Were Playing – Agency of Joy
Best Web Personality/Host, Performance & Craft (Video)
Good Mythical Morning With Rhett & Link – Mythical
Sip ‘N Smoke with Cam Newton – BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom/CBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Craig Robinson – Your Attention Please – Hulu
First We Feast’s Hot Ones – Complex Networks
Trailer, General Video (Video)
Super. Human. – 4creative
Vigil – BBC Creative
Swan Song Trailer – Apple TV+
Resident Evil Village – Platige Image S.A.
Oculus Quest 2 – Billie Eilish x Beat Saber – Good Company
