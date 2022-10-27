2022 YouTube Streamy Awards: MrBeast Leads Nominations for Second Year

- Share this article on Facebook
MrBeast, the massively popular YouTube creator who is reportedly approaching investors for a fundraising round that values his media empire at $1.5 billion, topped the list of nominees for the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards for the second year in a row.
The creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, received a total of seven nominations, including in the creator of the year, collaboration and creator product categories. He is followed by fellow YouTube creator Mark Rober, who received a total of six nominations for this year’s Streamy Awards and will compete with returning winner MrBeast in the creator of the year category.
Newcomers this year include the true crime podcaster MrBallen (John Allen), who is recognized in the creator of the year, breakout creator, creator for social good and podcast categories. With four nominations, the podcaster — who is about to begin an exclusive deal with Amazon Music next month — is the most-nominated first-time nominee on the list.
Entering its 12th year, the Streamys have also added new gaming-focused categories that recognize top streamers and virtual YouTubers or VTubers.
The 2022 Streamy Awards, produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, will take place Dec. 4 at the Beverly Hilton and stream on YouTube. See below for a selection of this year’s nominees.
OVERALL AWARDS
CREATOR OF THE YEAR
Addison Rae
Airrack
Blogilates
Charli D’Amelio
Dream
JiDion
Logan Paul
Mark Rober
MrBallen
MrBeast
SHOW OF THE YEAR
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Good Mythical Morning
Hot Ones • First We Feast
I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla
In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
RDCWorld
Sidetalk
Twitch Rivals
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
STREAMER OF THE YEAR
HasanAbi
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
Kyedae
Ludwig
Pokimane
Quackity
tarik
Valkyrae
xQc
INTERNATIONAL
Anasala Family (United Arab Emirates)
Enaldinho (Brazil)
HikakinTV (Japan)
Khaby Lame (Italy)
Mythpat (India)
SHORT FORM
DeMarcus Shawn
Ian Boggs
Savanah Moss
Sheena Melwani
the cheeky boyos
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
BREAKOUT CREATOR
BENOFTHEWEEK
Kallmekris
Kirsten Titus
MrBallen
Ryan Trahan
BREAKOUT STREAMER
Emiru
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
kkatamina
QTCinderella
COLLABORATION
JustDustin, Hacksmith Industries, Unspeakable • First YouTuber To Break The Orb Wins $10,000
Ludwig • My Gameshow Broke YouTube
Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media • Pranks Destroy Scam Callers – GlitterBomb Payback
MrBeast • Extreme $1,000,000 Hide And Seek
Sam and Colby, Kallmekris, Celina SpookyBoo • Our Unexplainable Night at Crescent Hotel
CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD
Invisible People
MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation
MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas
Ryan Trahan • Feeding America
The Game Theorists • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
CREATOR PRODUCT
Feastables • MrBeast
Happy Dad • NELK
Holo Taco • Simply Nailogical
POPFLEX • Blogilates
PRIME Hydration • Logan Paul x KSI
CROSSOVER
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Gordon Ramsay
Hailey Rhode Bieber
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)
Post Malone
FIRST PERSON
Airrack
courtreezy
JiDion
Safiya Nygaard
Yes Theory
JUST CHATTING
BruceDropEmOff
HasanAbi
Kai Cenat
Quackity
xQc
VARIETY STREAMER
Asmongold
Lirik
Ludwig
MoistCr1TiKaL
Valkyrae
VTUBER
CodeMiko
Ironmouse
Nyanners
Veibae
Zentreya
SHOW AWARDS
PODCAST
Call Her Daddy
H3 Podcast
IMPAULSIVE
MrBallen Podcast
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
SCRIPTED SERIES
Dhar Mann
In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
Jack Pop
NORMAL BRITISH SERIES • Brandon Rogers
RDCWorld
UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla
Sidetalk
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
SUBJECT AWARDS
ANIMATED
Haminations
illymation
Jaiden Animations
Ketnipz
MeatCanyon
BEAUTY
Bailey Sarian
Brad Mondo
Mikayla Nogueira
MissDarcei
NikkieTutorials
COMEDY
Adrian Bliss
Kallmekris
RDCWorld
Rich Black Guy
The McFarlands
COMMENTARY
Chad Chad
Danny Gonzalez
Drew Gooden
Jarvis Johnson
LegalEagle
COMPETITIVE GAMER
iiTzTimmy
NICKMERCS
Shroud
tarik
TenZ
DANCE
BDASH
Enola Bedard
Matt Steffanina
Merrick Hanna
Michael Le
FASHION AND STYLE
Gunnar Deatherage
Kenz Lawrén
Mina Le
Nikita Dragun
Wisdom Kaye
FOOD
Babish Culinary Universe
Cooking With Lynja
Nick DiGiovanni
Sideserf Cake Studio
Uncle Roger
GAMER
Aphmau
Dream
LazarBeam
Markiplier
TommyInnit
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Austen Alexander
Blogilates
Doctor Mike
Dr Julie
The Fitness Marshall
KIDS AND FAMILY
Brody Hudson Schaffer
FunnyMike
Ninja Kidz TV
Rebecca Zamolo
Zeth & Saylor
LEARNING AND EDUCATION
bigweirdworld
Casual Geographic
Colin and Samir
Tom Scott
Veritasium
LIFESTYLE
Alexa Rivera
Brent Rivera
Charli D’Amelio
Kara and Nate
Retirement House
NEWS
Brian Tyler Cohen
Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
Gay News • Josh Helfgott
HasanAbi
The Philip DeFranco Show
SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING
I did a thing
JLaservideo
Mark Rober
Simone Giertz
Westen Champlin
SPORTS
Blind Surfer Pete Gustin
FaZe Deestroying
Jesser
Ryan Garcia
Tara and Hunter
TECHNOLOGY
Glarses
iJustine
Linus Tech Tips
Marques Brownlee
Mrwhosetheboss
CRAFT AWARDS
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ashley Xu
Go4x4
James Hoffmann
Lyrical Lemonade
Samba Films
EDITING
Airrack
Brandon Rogers
Cooking With Lynja
MrBeast
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS
Buttered Side Down
Corridor Crew
Happy Kelli
SoKrispyMedia
Zach King
WRITING
Baron Ryan
Brandon Rogers
Daniel Thrasher
Julie Nolke
LongBeachGriffy
