YouTube Streamy Awards: MrBeast Takes Top Creator; Full List of Winners

The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards awarded MrBeast as the top creator for another year in a row.

The evening was hosted by YouTube creator Eric Decker, best known as Airrack, and featured a performance from the rapper Yung Gravy.

Heading into the awards ceremony, which took place on Dec. 4, Jimmy Donaldson — the massively popular YouTube creator known as MrBeast — topped the nominee list for the second year in a row with a total of seven nominations. He was joined by Addison Rae, Airrack, Blogilates, Charli D’Amelio, Dream, JiDion, Logan Paul, Mark Rober and MrBallen in the top creator of the year awards.

This year’s Streamy Awards also included new categories recognizing top gaming streamers and virtual YouTubers, also known as VTubers.

A full list of winners follows.

OVERALL AWARDS

Creator of the Year: MrBeast

Show of the Year: Good Mythical Morning

Streamer of the Year: Kai Cenat

International: Khaby Lame (Italy)

Short Form: Sheena Melwani

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Breakout Creator: Ryan Trahan

Breakout Streamer: IShowSpeed

Collaboration: Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media • Pranks Destroy Scam Callers – GlitterBomb Payback

Creator for Social Good: MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas

Creator Product: POPFLEX • Blogilates

Crossover: Gordon Ramsay

First Person: Airrack

Just Chatting: xQc

Variety Streamer: Ludwig

VTuber: CodeMiko

SHOW AWARDS

Podcast: Call Her Daddy

Scripted Series: In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier

Unscripted Series: Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

SUBJECT AWARDS

Animated: MeatCanyon

Beauty: MissDarcei

Comedy: RDCWorld

Commentary: Danny Gonzalez

Competitive Gamer: tarik

Dance: Enola Bedard

Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye

Food: Cooking With Lynja

Gamer: Markiplier

Health and Wellness: Doctor Mike

Kids and Family: Rebecca Zamolo

Learning and Education: Tom Scott

Lifestyle: Charli D’Amelio

News: HasanAbi

Science and Engineering: Mark Rober

Sports: Jesser

Technology: Mrwhosetheboss

CRAFT AWARDS

Cinematography: Lyrical Lemonade

Editing: Cooking With Lynja

Visual and Special Effects: SoKrispyMedia

Writing: Brandon Rogers

BRAND AWARDS

Brand of the Year: Old Spice

Agency of the Year: Whalar

Brand Engagement: #TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober

Branded Series: Old Spice Writer’s Room • LOL Network

Branded Video: Gorgeous, gorgeous people love Clé de Peau Beauté concealer! • Martha Stewart

Influencer Campaign: The Ultimate Teammate • Tampax

Social Impact Campaign: Once Upon A Bi • Tinder