YouTube Streamy Awards: MrBeast Takes Top Creator; Full List of Winners

The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards awarded MrBeast as the top creator for another year in a row.
The evening was hosted by YouTube creator Eric Decker, best known as Airrack, and featured a performance from the rapper Yung Gravy.
Heading into the awards ceremony, which took place on Dec. 4, Jimmy Donaldson — the massively popular YouTube creator known as MrBeast — topped the nominee list for the second year in a row with a total of seven nominations. He was joined by Addison Rae, Airrack, Blogilates, Charli D’Amelio, Dream, JiDion, Logan Paul, Mark Rober and MrBallen in the top creator of the year awards.
This year’s Streamy Awards also included new categories recognizing top gaming streamers and virtual YouTubers, also known as VTubers.
A full list of winners follows.
OVERALL AWARDS
Creator of the Year: MrBeast
Show of the Year: Good Mythical Morning
Streamer of the Year: Kai Cenat
International: Khaby Lame (Italy)
Short Form: Sheena Melwani
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Breakout Creator: Ryan Trahan
Breakout Streamer: IShowSpeed
Collaboration: Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media • Pranks Destroy Scam Callers – GlitterBomb Payback
Creator for Social Good: MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas
Creator Product: POPFLEX • Blogilates
Crossover: Gordon Ramsay
First Person: Airrack
Just Chatting: xQc
Variety Streamer: Ludwig
VTuber: CodeMiko
SHOW AWARDS
Podcast: Call Her Daddy
Scripted Series: In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
Unscripted Series: Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
SUBJECT AWARDS
Animated: MeatCanyon
Beauty: MissDarcei
Comedy: RDCWorld
Commentary: Danny Gonzalez
Competitive Gamer: tarik
Dance: Enola Bedard
Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye
Food: Cooking With Lynja
Gamer: Markiplier
Health and Wellness: Doctor Mike
Kids and Family: Rebecca Zamolo
Learning and Education: Tom Scott
Lifestyle: Charli D’Amelio
News: HasanAbi
Science and Engineering: Mark Rober
Sports: Jesser
Technology: Mrwhosetheboss
CRAFT AWARDS
Cinematography: Lyrical Lemonade
Editing: Cooking With Lynja
Visual and Special Effects: SoKrispyMedia
Writing: Brandon Rogers
BRAND AWARDS
Brand of the Year: Old Spice
Agency of the Year: Whalar
Brand Engagement: #TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober
Branded Series: Old Spice Writer’s Room • LOL Network
Branded Video: Gorgeous, gorgeous people love Clé de Peau Beauté concealer! • Martha Stewart
Influencer Campaign: The Ultimate Teammate • Tampax
Social Impact Campaign: Once Upon A Bi • Tinder
