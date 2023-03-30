×
TikTok to Pitch Ad Buyers at IAB Newfronts Amid Scrutiny

Amazon, Peacock, YouTube, Snapchat, Meta, Yahoo and Condé Nast will also be participating in this year's ad lineup.

TikTok
Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In 2022, the last in-person event of the IAB Newfronts was Twitter, a sort of last hurrah for advertisers on the platform before it was sold to Elon Musk.

In 2023, the newfronts will end with another evening presentation from a platform with a decidedly uncertain future: TikTok.

The advertising trade organization released its planned schedule for this year’s newfront, with a bevy of heavy hitters set to participate. The evening presentations May 1, 2 and 4 will belong to Amazon, Yahoo and TikTok, respectively. NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Meta Platforms, Snapchat, YouTube, Roku and Condé Nast are also set to host presentations.

There will also be a “main stage” May 3, where companies will deliver more rapid-fire presentations. Maria Menounos will host that day.

Most presentations will be streamed live, in addition to some people being invited to attend in person (TikTok, it’s worth noting, will not be streamed).

YouTube will be the newfronts “principal partner,” and will host a breakfast to kick off the week. YouTube will hold its annual Brandcast presentation during TV’s upfront week.

The full schedule is below:

Monday, May 1: YouTube, Vizio Ads, Amazon

Tuesday, May 2: Samsung Ads, Snap, Peacock, Roku, Yahoo

Wednesday, May 3: IAB Main Stage mini presentations

Thursda, May 4: Condé Nast, IAB Special Sessions, Meta, Vevo, TikTok

