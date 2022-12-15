2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards: Full List of Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Podcasts hosted by Conan O’Brien; Ashley Flowers; Jay Shetty and the trio of Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes received the most nominations for the 2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.
In the fan-voted podcast of the year category, returning nominees like Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Crime Junkie and SmartLess will compete against newcomers like Love and Noraebang, a narrative fiction series that blends elements of Korean dramas and telenovelas and stars Randall Park, Justin H. Min and Francia Raísa. Fly on the Wall, co-hosted by Saturday Night Live alums Dana Carvey and David Spade, is also nominated in the podcast of the year category alongside Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ Las Culturistas, Michael Hobbes and Aubrey Gordon’s Maintenance Phase, Alaina Urquhart and Ashleigh Kelley’s Morbid, Jay Shetty’s On Purpose and Laci Mosley’s Scam Goddess.
Related Stories
This year, iHeartRadio has also introduced a new category to recognize hosting ensembles, with nods going to Best Friends with Nicole Byer & Sasheer Zamata, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Just Between Us, Let’s Make a Sci-Fi! and SmartLess.
The Icon Awards, which include categories for pioneers, social impact and innovation, will also go to Pivot co-host Kara Swisher, The Happiness Lab host Laurie Santos, Therapy for Black Girls creator Joy Harden Bradford and Audiochuck CEO Ashley Flowers.
Like last year’s event, where the podcast You’re Wrong About won the top prize, the awards ceremony will be held virtually and stream live on March 14 at 6 p.m. PT. The full list of nominees, listed alphabetically, is below.
Podcast Of The Year
- Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
- Crime Junkie
- Fly On The Wall With Dana Carvey and David Spade
- Las Culturistas
- Love and Noraebang
- Maintenance Phase
- Morbid
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- Scam Goddess
- SmartLess
Best Overall Ensemble
- Best Friends With Nicole Byer & Sasheer Zamata
- Conan O’Brian Needs a Friend
- Just Between Us
- Let’s Make a Sci-Fi!
- SmartLess
Best Business & Finance Podcast
- Earn Your Leisure
- How I Built This
- Odd Lots
- Planet Money
- The Indicator
Best Comedy Podcast
- Distractible
- Las Culturistas
- SmartLess
- The Read
- Why Won’t You Date Me
Best Crime Podcast
- Believe Her
- Crime Junkie
- Morbid
- Scam Goddess
- Sympathy Pains
Best Pop Culture Podcast
- Decoder Ring
- Keep It
- The Video Archives With Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avery
- Vibe Check
- Watch What Crappens
Best Food Podcast
- Naked Lunch
- Proof
- Recipe Club
- The Dave Chang Show
- The Sporkful
Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast
- Huberman Lab
- HypochondriActor
- Maintenance Phase
- Ten Percent Happier
- Therapy For Black Girls
Best History Podcast
- Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History
- History Daily
- Noble Blood
- You Must Remember This
- You’re Wrong About
Best Kids & Family Podcast
- Brains On!
- Good Inside with Dr. Becky
- Greeking Out From National Geographic Kids
- Story Pirates
- Wow In The World
Best Music Podcast
- Broken Record
- Drink Champs
- Listening
- Questlove Supreme
- Song Exploder
Best News Podcast
- Morning Wire
- Pod Save America
- The Daily
- Today Explained
- Up First
Best Fiction Podcast
- Blood Thirsty Hearts
- Echo Park
- Love and Noraebang
- Princess of South Beach
- Welcome To Night Vale
Best Sports Podcast
- All The Smoke
- The Bill Simmons Podcast
- The Draymond Green Show
- The Fantasy Footballers
- The Lowe Post
Best Science Podcast
- Huberman Lab
- Invisibilia
- Ologies with Alie Ward
- Radiolab
- Science Vs
Best Technology Podcast
- 20000 Hertz
- Darknet Diaries
- On With Kara Swisher
- Pivot
- Reply All
Best Ad Read Podcast
- Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
- My Brother, My Brother, and Me
- Office Ladies
- Unlocking Us With Brene Brown
- Why Won’t You Date Me With Nicole Byer
Best Overall Host
- Ashley Flowers
- Jay Shetty
- Kara Swisher
- Nicole Byer
- Sarah Marshall
Best Political Podcast
- Here’s Where It Gets Interesting
- NPR Politics Podcast
- Pod Save America
- The Ben Shapiro Show
- The Daily Zeitgeist
Best TV & Film Podcast
- Fake Doctors, Real Friends
- Films to be Buried With
- How Did This Get Made?
- Into It
- Watch What Crappens
Best Spanish Language Podcast
- Ciudad Mágica
- Crónicas Obscuras
- Escuela Secreta
- Idolo
- Leyendas Legendarias
Best Advice & Inspirational Podcast
- Beautiful Stories From Anonymous People
- Chiquis and Chill
- I Weigh With Jameela Jamil
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle
Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast
- Add to Cart
- Forever35
- Natch Beaut
- POOG
- Pretty Basic
Best Travel Podcast
- Atlas Obscura
- Behind The Baller Podcast With Ben Baller
- Not Lost
- Travel with Rick Steves
- Women Who Travel
Best Green Podcast
- Climate of Change With Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy
- Climate One
- Hot Take
- Living on Earth
- TED Climate
Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast
- Awakened Underground
- Heart Wisdom With Jack Kornfield
- May I Elaborate? Daily Wisdom From JB Smoove
- On Being
- The Joel Osteen Podcast
Best Branded Podcast
- Force Multiplier
- Hazlo Por La Chela
- Inside Trader Joe’s
- Now What’s Next?
- Smart Talks with IBM
Best Emerging Podcast
- MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories
- Significant Others
- Sounds Like A Cult
- The Video Archives Podcast
- TV, I Say with Ashley Ray
Best International Podcast
- British Villains (U.K.)
- El Viaje (Mexico)
- Feu de Camp (France)
- La Mia Smemo (Italy)
- RedHanded (U.K.)
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day