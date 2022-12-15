×
2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards: Full List of Nominees

The virtual ceremony will stream on March 14 and feature awards for 'Pivot' co-host Kara Swisher, 'The Happiness Lab' host Laurie Santos, 'Therapy for Black Girls' creator Joy Harden Bradford and Audiochuck CEO Ashley Flowers.

iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Statuette
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Podcasts hosted by Conan O’Brien; Ashley Flowers; Jay Shetty and the trio of Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes received the most nominations for the 2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

In the fan-voted podcast of the year category, returning nominees like Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Crime Junkie and SmartLess will compete against newcomers like Love and Noraebang, a narrative fiction series that blends elements of Korean dramas and telenovelas and stars Randall Park, Justin H. Min and Francia Raísa. Fly on the Wall, co-hosted by Saturday Night Live alums Dana Carvey and David Spade, is also nominated in the podcast of the year category alongside Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ Las Culturistas, Michael Hobbes and Aubrey Gordon’s Maintenance Phase, Alaina Urquhart and Ashleigh Kelley’s Morbid, Jay Shetty’s On Purpose and Laci Mosley’s Scam Goddess.

This year, iHeartRadio has also introduced a new category to recognize hosting ensembles, with nods going to Best Friends with Nicole Byer & Sasheer Zamata, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Just Between Us, Let’s Make a Sci-Fi! and SmartLess.

The Icon Awards, which include categories for pioneers, social impact and innovation, will also go to Pivot co-host Kara Swisher, The Happiness Lab host Laurie Santos, Therapy for Black Girls creator Joy Harden Bradford and Audiochuck CEO Ashley Flowers.

Like last year’s event, where the podcast You’re Wrong About won the top prize, the awards ceremony will be held virtually and stream live on March 14 at 6 p.m. PT. The full list of nominees, listed alphabetically, is below.

Podcast Of The Year

  • Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
  • Crime Junkie
  • Fly On The Wall With Dana Carvey and David Spade
  • Las Culturistas
  • Love and Noraebang
  • Maintenance Phase 
  • Morbid
  • On Purpose with Jay Shetty
  • Scam Goddess
  • SmartLess

Best Overall Ensemble

  • Best Friends With Nicole Byer & Sasheer Zamata
  • Conan O’Brian Needs a Friend
  • Just Between Us
  • Let’s Make a Sci-Fi!
  • SmartLess

Best Business & Finance Podcast

  • Earn Your Leisure
  • How I Built This
  • Odd Lots
  • Planet Money
  • The Indicator

Best Comedy Podcast

  • Distractible
  • Las Culturistas
  • SmartLess
  • The Read
  • Why Won’t You Date Me

Best Crime Podcast

  • Believe Her 
  • Crime Junkie
  • Morbid
  • Scam Goddess
  • Sympathy Pains 

Best Pop Culture Podcast

  • Decoder Ring
  • Keep It
  • The Video Archives With Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avery
  • Vibe Check
  • Watch What Crappens

Best Food Podcast

  • Naked Lunch
  • Proof
  • Recipe Club
  • The Dave Chang Show
  • The Sporkful

Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast

  • Huberman Lab
  • HypochondriActor
  • Maintenance Phase
  • Ten Percent Happier
  • Therapy For Black Girls 

Best History Podcast

  • Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History
  • History Daily
  • Noble Blood
  • You Must Remember This
  • You’re Wrong About

Best Kids & Family Podcast

  • Brains On!
  • Good Inside with Dr. Becky
  • Greeking Out From National Geographic Kids
  • Story Pirates
  • Wow In The World

Best Music Podcast

  • Broken Record
  • Drink Champs
  • Listening
  • Questlove Supreme
  • Song Exploder

Best News Podcast

  • Morning Wire
  • Pod Save America
  • The Daily
  • Today Explained
  • Up First

Best Fiction Podcast

  • Blood Thirsty Hearts
  • Echo Park
  • Love and Noraebang
  • Princess of South Beach
  • Welcome To Night Vale 

Best Sports Podcast

  • All The Smoke
  • The Bill Simmons Podcast 
  • The Draymond Green Show
  • The Fantasy Footballers
  • The Lowe Post

Best Science Podcast

  • Huberman Lab
  • Invisibilia
  • Ologies with Alie Ward  
  • Radiolab
  • Science Vs

Best Technology Podcast

  • 20000 Hertz
  • Darknet Diaries
  • On With Kara Swisher
  • Pivot 
  • Reply All

Best Ad Read Podcast

  • Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
  • My Brother, My Brother, and Me
  • Office Ladies
  • Unlocking Us With Brene Brown
  • Why Won’t You Date Me With Nicole Byer

Best Overall Host

  • Ashley Flowers
  • Jay Shetty 
  • Kara Swisher 
  • Nicole Byer 
  • Sarah Marshall 

Best Political Podcast

  • Here’s Where It Gets Interesting
  • NPR Politics Podcast
  • Pod Save America
  • The Ben Shapiro Show
  • The Daily Zeitgeist

Best TV & Film Podcast

  • Fake Doctors, Real Friends
  • Films to be Buried With
  • How Did This Get Made?
  • Into It
  • Watch What Crappens

Best Spanish Language Podcast 

  • Ciudad Mágica
  • Crónicas Obscuras
  • Escuela Secreta
  • Idolo
  • Leyendas Legendarias

Best Advice & Inspirational Podcast

  • Beautiful Stories From Anonymous People
  • Chiquis and Chill
  • I Weigh With Jameela Jamil
  • On Purpose with Jay Shetty
  • We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle

Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast

  • Add to Cart
  • Forever35
  • Natch Beaut
  • POOG
  • Pretty Basic

Best Travel Podcast

  • Atlas Obscura
  • Behind The Baller Podcast With Ben Baller
  • Not Lost
  • Travel with Rick Steves
  • Women Who Travel

Best Green Podcast

  • Climate of Change With Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy
  • Climate One
  • Hot Take
  • Living on Earth
  • TED Climate

Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast

  • Awakened Underground
  • Heart Wisdom With Jack Kornfield
  • May I Elaborate? Daily Wisdom From JB Smoove
  • On Being
  • The Joel Osteen Podcast

Best Branded Podcast

  • Force Multiplier
  • Hazlo Por La Chela
  • Inside Trader Joe’s
  • Now What’s Next?
  • Smart Talks with IBM

Best Emerging Podcast

  • MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories
  • Significant Others
  • Sounds Like A Cult
  • The Video Archives Podcast
  • TV, I Say with Ashley Ray

Best International Podcast

  • British Villains (U.K.)
  • El Viaje (Mexico)
  • Feu de Camp (France)
  • La Mia Smemo (Italy)
  • RedHanded (U.K.)

