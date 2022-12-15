2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards: Full List of Nominees

Podcasts hosted by Conan O’Brien; Ashley Flowers; Jay Shetty and the trio of Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes received the most nominations for the 2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

In the fan-voted podcast of the year category, returning nominees like Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Crime Junkie and SmartLess will compete against newcomers like Love and Noraebang, a narrative fiction series that blends elements of Korean dramas and telenovelas and stars Randall Park, Justin H. Min and Francia Raísa. Fly on the Wall, co-hosted by Saturday Night Live alums Dana Carvey and David Spade, is also nominated in the podcast of the year category alongside Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ Las Culturistas, Michael Hobbes and Aubrey Gordon’s Maintenance Phase, Alaina Urquhart and Ashleigh Kelley’s Morbid, Jay Shetty’s On Purpose and Laci Mosley’s Scam Goddess.

This year, iHeartRadio has also introduced a new category to recognize hosting ensembles, with nods going to Best Friends with Nicole Byer & Sasheer Zamata, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Just Between Us, Let’s Make a Sci-Fi! and SmartLess.

The Icon Awards, which include categories for pioneers, social impact and innovation, will also go to Pivot co-host Kara Swisher, The Happiness Lab host Laurie Santos, Therapy for Black Girls creator Joy Harden Bradford and Audiochuck CEO Ashley Flowers.

Like last year’s event, where the podcast You’re Wrong About won the top prize, the awards ceremony will be held virtually and stream live on March 14 at 6 p.m. PT. The full list of nominees, listed alphabetically, is below.

Podcast Of The Year

Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend

Crime Junkie

Fly On The Wall With Dana Carvey and David Spade

Las Culturistas

Love and Noraebang

Maintenance Phase

Morbid

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Scam Goddess

SmartLess

Best Overall Ensemble

Best Friends With Nicole Byer & Sasheer Zamata

Conan O’Brian Needs a Friend

Just Between Us

Let’s Make a Sci-Fi!

SmartLess

Best Business & Finance Podcast

Earn Your Leisure

How I Built This

Odd Lots

Planet Money

The Indicator

Best Comedy Podcast

Distractible

Las Culturistas

SmartLess

The Read

Why Won’t You Date Me

Best Crime Podcast

Believe Her

Crime Junkie

Morbid

Scam Goddess

Sympathy Pains

Best Pop Culture Podcast

Decoder Ring

Keep It

The Video Archives With Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avery

Vibe Check

Watch What Crappens

Best Food Podcast

Naked Lunch

Proof

Recipe Club

The Dave Chang Show

The Sporkful

Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast

Huberman Lab

HypochondriActor

Maintenance Phase

Ten Percent Happier

Therapy For Black Girls

Best History Podcast

Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History

History Daily

Noble Blood

You Must Remember This

You’re Wrong About

Best Kids & Family Podcast

Brains On!

Good Inside with Dr. Becky

Greeking Out From National Geographic Kids

Story Pirates

Wow In The World

Best Music Podcast

Broken Record

Drink Champs

Listening

Questlove Supreme

Song Exploder

Best News Podcast

Morning Wire

Pod Save America

The Daily

Today Explained

Up First

Best Fiction Podcast

Blood Thirsty Hearts

Echo Park

Love and Noraebang

Princess of South Beach

Welcome To Night Vale

Best Sports Podcast

All The Smoke

The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Draymond Green Show

The Fantasy Footballers

The Lowe Post

Best Science Podcast

Huberman Lab

Invisibilia

Ologies with Alie Ward

Radiolab

Science Vs

Best Technology Podcast

20000 Hertz

Darknet Diaries

On With Kara Swisher

Pivot

Reply All

Best Ad Read Podcast

Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend

My Brother, My Brother, and Me

Office Ladies

Unlocking Us With Brene Brown

Why Won’t You Date Me With Nicole Byer

Best Overall Host

Ashley Flowers

Jay Shetty

Kara Swisher

Nicole Byer

Sarah Marshall

Best Political Podcast

Here’s Where It Gets Interesting

NPR Politics Podcast

Pod Save America

The Ben Shapiro Show

The Daily Zeitgeist

Best TV & Film Podcast

Fake Doctors, Real Friends

Films to be Buried With

How Did This Get Made?

Into It

Watch What Crappens

Best Spanish Language Podcast

Ciudad Mágica

Crónicas Obscuras

Escuela Secreta

Idolo

Leyendas Legendarias

Best Advice & Inspirational Podcast

Beautiful Stories From Anonymous People

Chiquis and Chill

I Weigh With Jameela Jamil

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle

Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast

Add to Cart

Forever35

Natch Beaut

POOG

Pretty Basic

Best Travel Podcast

Atlas Obscura

Behind The Baller Podcast With Ben Baller

Not Lost

Travel with Rick Steves

Women Who Travel

Best Green Podcast

Climate of Change With Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy

Climate One

Hot Take

Living on Earth

TED Climate

Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast

Awakened Underground

Heart Wisdom With Jack Kornfield

May I Elaborate? Daily Wisdom From JB Smoove

On Being

The Joel Osteen Podcast

Best Branded Podcast

Force Multiplier

Hazlo Por La Chela

Inside Trader Joe’s

Now What’s Next?

Smart Talks with IBM

Best Emerging Podcast

MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories

Significant Others

Sounds Like A Cult

The Video Archives Podcast

TV, I Say with Ashley Ray

Best International Podcast